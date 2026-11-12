Rams Get Positive Update On $124 Million All-Pro Before Week 10 Clash

Despite numerous injuries, the Los Angeles Rams have found their groove.

The NFC West squad has won its last three games after starting the 2026 season 2-4 and is looking like the Super Bowl contender many thought before the start of the season.

With the upcoming divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams get a positive update regarding their All-Pro defensive back.

Rams Get Positive Update On Defender

The Los Angeles Rams are already without cornerback Jaylen Watson, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 8 that required surgery, a blow for the secondary.

LA traded for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to lead the DB room, but injuries sidelined him three times this season, including the Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

But according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic, McDuffie is back at practice after dealing with a back injury.

“Rams All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie is back at practice. His first action since hurting his back against the Chargers.”

Returning to practice is a positive sign for the Rams defense, but McDuffie will have to get back into the swing of things before playing against the Cardinals and two days of practice won’t be enough.

Head coach Sean McVay said that the team was “optimistic” that the cornerback will play, saying they want to put the player in a good position to play in Week 10.

McDuffie, who signed a four-year, $124 million contract in the offseason, making him one of the highest-paid CBs in the league, has had an impressive start to his Rams tenure.

The All-Pro has logged two interceptions, eight pass deflections and 25 total tackles across six games.

Soon to return to the field, Trent McDuffie’s return to the team will help a depleted defense.

Jaylen Watson Post Message After Surgery

As mentioned above, Jaylen Watson is out for the season after hurting his shoulder in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watson underwent surgery to repair his shoulder and posted a positive message on social media relaying how his surgery went.

“Rams Nation surgery was a success literally tried every single possible [way] to finish this season unfortunately that wasn’t in my best interest. I thank you for all the well wishes and endless support through these tough times. Now it’s road to recovery #Ramshouse.”

In his first season in Los Angeles, the cornerback recorded one interception, nine pass deflections and 24 total tackles.

A huge blow to the defense, which is already dealing with injuries, the Rams will have to work harder to prevent opposing offenses from scoring.