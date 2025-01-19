Hi, Subscriber

Rams LB Jared Verse Sends Strong Message to Eagles DT Jalen Carter

Jared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff.

As the Los Angeles Rams warmed up ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff, Jared Verse and Jalen Carter had a friendly yet competitive exchange. Verse stirred the pot earlier in the week, saying that he “hates” Eagles fans.

He would stand on his sentiments in light of backlash from players and fans.

Verse walked along one end zone with a teammate and fellow EDGE Byron Young amid a smattering of boos from Eagles fans when Carter approached him.

“Give him credit,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said in a post on X, posting the footage of the interaction on January 19. “#Rams’ Jared Verse did a lap and said hello to his not-so-adoring #Eagles fans.”

The Rams rookie can be heard asking Carter, “How much you want to put on it.” While Carter’s comments are not audible in the clip, Verse responded, “I’ll take that 77 for next round. I’ll put that in my pocket.”

As Verse and Young continue their trek into the tunnel fans let him know, “We don’t like you either, go back to LA, baby!”

Jared Verse Got Eagles Fans’ Attention With Comments

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

GettyJared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before facing the Dallas Cowboys.

“First thing I see, ‘I hate Eagles fans,’ I’m like ‘Oh, yeah I’m done,’” Verse told reporters on January 17, per the LA Times’ Gary Klein. “I’m like ‘Oh no.’… So they seemed pretty upset by it, but you got to move on from it.

“What was said, was said. That was the past. We’ve got a game to handle.”

Eagles fans definitely took note and some were not ready to move on, including taking out a full billboard to remind Verse of the environment he is stepping into.

Rams head coach Sean McVay did not shy away from Verse’s remarks.

“He told he told his truth,” McVay told reporters during his press conference on January 17. “I’m riding with the Rams.”

Jared Verse Looking For Improvement in Rematch With Eagles

Saquon Barkely, Los Angeles Rams

GettySaquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Verse spends most of his time at ROLB, per Pro Football Focus, which means he will see a lot of Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata. It was his only game during the regular season without multiple pressures.

Mailata held the Rams rookie to one pressure in that game, but it was a head-turner.

However, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote about that game being a “bad” game for the No. 19 overall pick of the 2024 draft, particularly because of the run game.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a career-high 255 rushing yards.

“Barkley ran over and embarrassed the Rams defense,” Rodrigue wrote on January 17. “Verse was despondent after the game and his self-talk was brutal. When he arrived at the Rams’ practice facilities in Woodland Hills, Calif., the next week, he asked his position coaches and teammates to be harder on him.”

Verse told the LA Times’ John Clark on January 16 that he had opportunities to take Barkley down and failed to do so, noting that he was eager to atone for those. That will be key to slowing the Eagles and creating opportunities to rush quarterback Jalen Hurts.

