Dolphins On Short End Of Short Rest; Among League High In Primetime Games

The much anticipated NFL schedule release took place on Wednesday night on NFL Network at 8 PM EST. Going head to head with the NBA Playoffs, NFL Network rolled out the full league schedule with analysis and special guest appearances. While the talk of the night was the NFL’s premiere dynasty receiving five primetime games in the first eight weeks, a second team quietly received a handful of big slot games.

The Miami Dolphins came out on the receiving end of five primetime nods, six if you include the team making history with the first ever NFL contest played in Spain.

“Miami’s regular season slate also includes five prime time matchups, marking the second-straight season the Dolphins have been tapped for five games in the evening slot in the original schedule and just the fourth time in team history (1997, 2004, 2024),” read an article posted on the teams official website. “Additionally, the Dolphins will host three of the five prime time games at Hard Rock Stadium, the most in 15 years.”

Division Game Off 11 Days Rest

The Dolphins kick off their primetime schedule early with a week three matchup up at Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. A tough draw against the perennial AFC East champions on short rest.

“In Week 2, the Bills and Dolphins will renew their heated AFC East rivalry in Orchard Park the following Thursday,” wrote Mike Phillips on FanSided. “There is a heavy emphasis on division games on the Thursday night slate, with 10 of Amazon’s 16 games featuring division rivalries. The NFL’s decision to allow certain teams to double-dip means that a whopping 13 teams play a short week twice…”

The Dolphins are one of those ‘double-dippers’, when they drew yet another perennial division champ on short rest, taking on the Baltimore Ravens on TNF in Week 9.

The benefit of the teams first primetime game in Week 2, is that they will be already fighting an uphill battle against the Bills at home, where they notoriously perform well. After clearing that hurdle, the Fins will have eleven days before they are asked to take the field again. A Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday Night Football awaits the then well rested Dolphins team.

Worth noting, the Week 4 contest takes place on an ESPN Monday night double header. Miami has the early 7:15 kickoff and will be followed up by the Bengals playing the Broncos at 8:15.

Back-To-Back Primetime Appearances To Round It Out

As previously mentioned, the middle opponent of Miami’s primetime schedule is the Ravens on Thursday night the day before Halloween. But their big game schedule finishes on back-to-back appearances starting on Monday Night Football, and ending on Sunday Night Football.

The first game takes place at the Steel Curtain taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. The game will take place in chilly Pennsylvania on December 15th, a chance for Miami to prove they can play in the cold weather.

The primetime cap comes six days later, on another short rest stint, welcoming in the triple-crown winner and Joe Burrow at Hard Rock. The Dolphins play the Cincinnati Bengals in a late season SNF matchup just four days before Christmas.