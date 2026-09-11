Dolphins Part Ways With Ex-Starting TE

Tight end Ben Sims signed with the Miami Dolphins for his fourth NFL season this spring. But after Thursday, Sims no longer calls Miami home.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins moved on from the fourth-year tight end, waiving fhim rom their reserve/injured list. The Dolphins and Sims reached an injury settlement, leading to his release.

Sims will become available to sign with another team, barring his health.

A former undrafted free agent from the 2023 class, Sims began his career with the Minnesota Vikings. After not making the Vikings roster at the end of the 2023 preseason, Sims signed with the Green Bay Packers. He spent a little more than two years with Green Bay and then returned to Minnesota to finish the 2025 campaign.

In 45 games, Sims has posted 11 catches, 93 receiving yards and a touchdown. He started five games for the Packers during the 2024 campaign.

Dolphins Reach Injury Settlement With TE Ben Sims

Getty Tight end Ben Sims began his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sims signed with the Dolphins during NFL free agency in March. He inked a 1-year contract with the team.

Early in training camp, it appeared Sims had a strong chance of making the roster. But the Dolphins placed the tight end on injured reserve after the roster deadline on Sept. 1. Had he stayed on Miami’s IR, Sims would have needed to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Instead, he will have the opportunity to sign elsewhere and play once fully healthy.

Sims has never caught more than four passes in a season. He did that while playing 17 games, five of which he started, in 2024. Clearly, Sims is more of a blocking tight end than pass-catcher.

Last season, Sims had three catches for 30 yards on six targets. All of those statistics came in eight games with the Vikings.

The Dolphins didn’t disclose Sims’ injury details. Miami is opening the 2026 regular season with tight ends Greg Dulcich, Justin Joly, Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore on the active roster.

Miami also has tight end Tre Watson on the practice squad.

Dolphins Preparing for Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1

Getty Jeff Hafley and the Miami Dolphins reached an injury settlement with tight end Ben Sims on Thursday.

The Dolphins will put their tight end depth to the test Sunday in Week 1 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s the first of two games the Dolphins will play on the west coast to begin the season.

Miami will also have a road game in Week 4, giving the team three away contests in the first four weeks.

The Dolphins will enter the regular season with very low expectations. A big reason why is the roster. The Dolphins weren’t able to make many splashes in free agency (outside of quarterback Malik Willis) because of all the dead cap money from the Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle deals.

None of those three former stars are still on the Miami roster.

How the Dolphins replace those two pass-catchers is a major storyline entering the fall. No matter what, Sims won’t be part of the equation.