Dolphins Tabbed to Add Disgruntled Star Receiver Entering Week 1

When the Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle this offseason, the expectation became that the team would target a wide receiver in free agency or early in the draft.

Instead, Miami pivoted. The Dolphins signed veterans with previous draft pedigree such as Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Reagor and Terrace Marshall Jr. to minimum contracts. Despite the low cost, only Tolbert made the 53-man roster and as a backup.

Additionally, the Dolphins did not add a wide receiver in the first or second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, they doubled up at the position in the third round, and perhaps surprisingly, both rookies have now been named starters for the team heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the potential both Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas possess, the team still lacks a proven wide receiver. Perhaps that is the reason the team has been viewed as a potential landing spot for a star wide receiver this season.

Miami Dolphins Listed as Landing Spot for Talented Wide Receiver

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed players who appear to be on the trade block entering the 2026 NFL season. Among those players was San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who Knox envisioned as a potential target for the Miami Dolphins.

Knox wrote: “If a team becomes desperate for wide receiver help, it can probably have San Francisco 49ers pass-catcher Brandon Aiyuk for next to nothing. The 49ers have made it clear that they’re ready to move on from their former standout, and they’ve practically begged teams to take him off their hands all offseason.”

With the 49ers, Aiyuk posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. His 2023 was the best season of his career as he totaled 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on a 49ers team that made the Super Bowl. That season resulted in him signing a four-year, $120 million contract with the team.

The Dolphins already showed they were willing to take flyers on talented receivers. Aiyuk’s case is slightly different. Despite Knox projecting the cost of a potential trade being only a 2027 seventh-round pick, Aiyuk is in the middle of a four-year, $120 million contract. Acquiring Aiyuk would likely lead to a contract restructure.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

As Knox mentioned, a team would likely have to be desperate to acquire Aiyuk. Despite his talent and previous success, he has become disgruntled in San Francisco.

Associated Press sports writer Josh Dubow wrote regarding Aiyuk’s situation: “Disgruntled receiver Brandon Aiyuk called the San Francisco 49ers “stupid” and said the team is mad at him because of how much money he got in his latest contract.

Aiyuk is currently on the reserve/left squad list after he stopped showing up late last season as he rehabilitates a knee injury that has sidelined him since October 2024. He wants to be released and join a new team, but the Niners have shown no urgency to make a move even though general manager John Lynch has said he doesn’t expect Aiyuk to play for the team again.”

If Bell and Douglas exceed expectations and prove to be reliable pass-catchers for quarterback Malik Willis, that would likely rule out a potential Aiyuk trade.