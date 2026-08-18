Dolphins Pushed to Add ‘Disgruntled’ Star 1,300-Yard WR

Despite the Miami Dolphins dropping the preseason opener 20-7 against the Washington Commanders, the game had some encouraging signs.

In particular, Miami’s first-team offense was impressive as they drove down the field and scored a touchdown during their lone drive. Despite going against Washington’s backups, it was undoubtedly a positive development to see rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas get open and also make one of the highlight catches of the preseason.

However, question marks still remain as to whether Douglas and the rest of Miami’s receivers will be enough to truly evaluate whether quarterback Malik Willis should be the guy for the Dolphins going forward. The Dolphins would still benefit from improving their supporting cast prior to the season, which is why one NFL analyst is pushing the team to acquire a star wide receiver.

Miami Dolphins Pushed to Acquire Brandon Aiyuk

Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari listed the Miami Dolphins as one of the potential landing spots for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. While Aiyuk is still under contract with the 49ers, he may be available in a potential trade as his situation in San Francisco is murky.

Associated Press sports writer Josh Dubow wrote regarding Aiyuk’s situation: “Disgruntled receiver Brandon Aiyuk called the San Francisco 49ers “stupid” and said the team is mad at him because of how much money he got in his latest contract.

Aiyuk is currently on the reserve/left squad list after he stopped showing up late last season as he rehabilitates a knee injury that has sidelined him since October 2024. He wants to be released and join a new team, but the Niners have shown no urgency to make a move even though general manager John Lynch has said he doesn’t expect Aiyuk to play for the team again.”

With the 49ers, Aiyuk posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. His 2023 was the best season of his career as he totaled 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on a 49ers team that made the Super Bowl. That season resulted in him signing a four-year, $120 million contract with the team.

Potential Brandon Aiyuk Addition

Regarding why Aiyuk makes sense for a team like the Dolphins, Chiari wrote: “Dating back to last season, there were rumors and speculation about Aiyuk joining his former college teammate in quarterback Jayden Daniels by making the move to the Washington Commanders, but Washington signed Stefon Diggs earlier this month, which ended that possibility.

At this point, Aiyuk feels more like a reclamation project than a player who a contending team would be able to count upon.

Because of that, a rebuilding team with a suspect wide receiver group such as the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns or Las Vegas Raiders may make the most sense.

None of those teams have high expectations, but if one of them could acquire Aiyuk and get him anywhere close to the player he was in 2023 when he set a career high with 1,342 receiving yards, it could be a huge win for the organization moving forward.”

If Aiyuk is healthy and able to contribute at the level he was in 2022 and 2023, he would likely become one of Malik Willis’ primary targets. Aside from health, his off-the-field behavior is also something the Dolphins would have to take into consideration if they were to try trading for him.