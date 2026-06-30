Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors Take Surprising Dolphins Turn

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins have taken a unique approach to the wide receiver position.

After releasing All-Pro Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle, Miami has primarily taken chances on talented players with significant baggage. In free agency, they signed former first- and second-round selections Tutu Atwell, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jalen Reagor. Additionally, in the 2026 NFL Draft Miami added Chris Bell, who was widely viewed as one of the more talented prospects at the position, but he suffered a late-season ACL tear that put his status for the 2026 season in doubt.

As a result, the Dolphins could likely use a wide receiver with a proven track record. For that reason, the team has been linked with a proven, talented receiver, who also has his fair share of baggage.

Miami Dolphins Tabbed as Potential Brandon Aiyuk Landing Spot

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has not played since the 2024 season. Aiyuk became discontent with his current team and has stated that he has no plans to return to the 49ers. While Aiyuk has stated that his desire is to be traded to the Washington Commanders, a team like the Miami Dolphins could step in.

Which is why Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski listed the Dolphins as a potential landing spot for the disgruntled receiver.

Sobleski wrote: “Miami should be an appealing landing spot for Aiyuk. As mentioned, he appears to have his heart set on playing for the Washington Commanders. However, a significant tie to the wide receiver’s past success can be found on the Dolphins’ coaching staff.

Bobby Slowik is the team’s offensive coordinator. He served as the 49ers’ passing game coordinator in 2022 when Aiyuk posted his first 1,000-yard campaign and was named a second-team All-Pro. Slowik understands how to build a passing game around Aiyuk’s skill set, which should greatly help in Willis’ maturation as a full-time NFL starter.

The Dolphins are building toward the future, and this season should be viewed as a transition phase. On his current deal, Aiyuk is under team control through the 2028 season, giving Miami a chance to build a stronger supporting cast around Willis or another quarterback drafted next April.”

Brandon Aiyuk’s Career

Unlike the rest of the wide receivers on the Dolphins roster, Aiyuk has totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in two seasons. Miami’s projected No. 1 wide receiver Malik Washington totaled only 317 receiving yards in 2025. Aiyuk did not play in the 2025 season, as he continued to recover from knee injuries that he suffered in the 2024 season.

Sobleski is not the first to link the Dolphins to Aiyuk. Previously, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Dolphins as a potential suitor for the receiver. Regarding Aiyuk’s trade market, Knox wrote:

“The question is whether any teams will be truly interested in Aiyuk, even at a bargain price. It remains unclear just how Aiyuk’s recovery has progressed, and he didn’t exactly paint himself as a positive influence when he publicly attacked the 49ers earlier this month… If a team is willing to take a chance on Aiyuk, it’ll be getting a player who topped 1,300 yards in 2023 and who is still just 28 years old.”