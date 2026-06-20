Dolphins Projected to Cut Ties With Former First-Round Pick Before 2026 NFL Season

The Miami Dolphins’ roster is filled with question marks. Perhaps the position with the most uncertainty is the wide receiver position.

After parting ways with the talented duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason, the Dolphins lack proven players at the position. Instead of signing a direct replacement for either player, the Dolphins opted to sign veterans to minimum contracts and also added three wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, one of those players, who perhaps has the most pedigree out of anyone in that room due to his status as a former first-round pick, is projected to miss out on a roster spot on the 2026 team.

Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection

After finishing their offseason program, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart revealed his 53-man roster projection for the Miami Dolphins 2026 season.

For the wide receiver room, Poupart projected the Dolphins to go with: Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr., Malik Washington and Theo Wease Jr.

Poupart wrote: “The notable name here is Bell, and our best prediction at this time is he’ll wind up starting the regular season on PUP. Remember GM Jon-Eric Sullivan’s comments after the draft that the Bell selection was made with the future in mind and not necessarily 2026. There’s no reason to rush him back from his November ACL injury.”

Bell being on the PUP list opens a spot for the Dolphins; however, that was not enough for Poupart to include recent addition Jalen Reagor.

Reagor, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 21st pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has now been on four different teams during the last five years. He most recently played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, where he caught seven passes for 100 yards in eight games.

Reagor has totaled 86 receptions for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns during his career. Despite his experience, Poupart’s projection leaves him on the outside looking in for a spot on an NFL roster. Reagor was re-signed by the Chargers prior to the 2025 season, but was then waived as he did not make the team’s 53-man roster. He was then signed to the team’s practice squad but was released during the season.

Dolphins Wide Receiver Room

Other names that failed to make Miami’s roster in Poupart’s projection for the wide receiver room were veterans Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tahj Washington.

Marshall Jr. was also a free agent addition this offseason. Marshall Jr. has had some success in the NFL as he totaled 490 receiving yards on an impressive 17.5 yards per reception in 2022. However, his performance has been underwhelming since then. After a three-year stint with the Panthers, Marshall has since signed with the 49ers, Raiders and Eagles. He failed to make the final roster for all three teams, and did not see regular season action as a member of the Eagles in 2025, but was a member of their practice squad.

Meanwhile, Tahj Washington has spent the first two seasons of his career with the Dolphins after being drafted in the seventh round in 2024. He missed his rookie season in 2024 as he spent the entire season on injured reserve. He made the team in 2025, but failed to make much of an impact as he totaled only three receptions.