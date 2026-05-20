Lions Sign Former Dolphins $22 Million Player in Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver room is set to look different for the first time since the team acquired Tyreek Hill prior to the 2022 season.

Over these past few seasons, Miami’s wide receiver room was led by Hill alongside Jaylen Waddle.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and as a result, Miami re-signed a player that had previously spent two seasons with them. Now, that player has signed with the Detroit Lions.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Joins Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions announced they had signed former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Wilson was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2022 season to a three-year, $22 million contract. At the time, Wilson was projected to be Miami’s No. 2 receiver; however, that quickly changed as the Dolphins traded for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Wilson was coming off the best season of his career with the Cowboys, totaling 602 receiving yards despite being behind CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper on the depth chart. Unfortunately, that did not translate in Miami as he failed to surpass 200 receiving yards, and ended up behind veteran Trent Sherfield on the depth chart.

Miami would then restructure Wilson’s contract, which made him a free agent after the 2023 season. Wilson would see a slight uptick in production during the 2023 season, but still failed to replicate his Dallas success.

After the 2023 season, Wilson signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he started four games. He spent part of the 2025 season on their practice squad before returning to the Dolphins after Hill’s previously mentioned injury.

With the Dolphins, Wilson appeared in 40 games, registering 39 catches for 476 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins Current Wide Receivers

Wilson was not re-signed after the 2025 season as Miami continued their wide receiver makeover, as the Dolphins opted to go younger at the position.

Perhaps the most familiar player to Wilson is free agent addition Jalen Tolbert. Similarly to Wilson, Tolbert also played for the Dallas Cowboys prior to signing with the Dolphins. Tolbert also had a successful season behind CeeDee Lamb, as he totaled 610 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during the 2024 season in Dallas.

However, that production declined once the Cowboys acquired George Pickens prior to the 2025 season. As a result, Tolbert failed to surpass 300 receiving yards on the season and signed with Miami on a veteran minimum contract.

Due to his low salary number, Tolbert is not guaranteed a roster spot, unlike Wilson in his first year with the Dolphins. In fact, Bleacher Report’s Mo Moton listed Tolbert as the best player the Dolphins could potentially release before the season:

Moton wrote:

“The Miami Dolphins selected three receivers between Rounds 3 and 5 of this year’s draft. If third-rounders Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas impress during the offseason, they could work their way into starting roles.

Bell is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November. Yet, according to his agent, Erik Burkhardt, and Dr. Dan Cooper, who performed the surgery, he’s ahead of schedule and could take part in the Dolphins’ offseason program. His progress over the summer could significantly impact Jalen Tolbert’s chances of making the roster.

Tolbert, who’s on a one-year deal, following three inconsistent seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has played sparingly on special teams over the last two years. If he doesn’t start, the Dolphins would likely release him.”