Chicago Bears Sign Former Dolphins $4 Million Starting Running Back

The Miami Dolphins lost a significant amount of talent this offseason as the team wanted to improve their salary cap situation heading into 2027. That meant having to cut ties with a large number of veteran players, which likely diminished the strength of the roster.

However, if there is one position where the Dolphins maintained a strong level, it is running back. Despite trade rumors which dated back to last season, Miami extended Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane through the 2030 season.

Achane is fresh off the best season of his young career, and the first in which he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Now, a former running back who was previously ahead of Achane on the team’s depth chart has joined an NFC contender.

Former Miami Dolphins Running Back Joins Bears

NFL writer Aaron Wilson reported that the Chicago Bears had signed former Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed.

Regarding the news, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote:

“Ahmed, 27, played collegiately at Washington and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He spent four seasons with the Dolphins from 2020-23, and split the last two years between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Ahmed missed all of the 2025 season due to an ankle injury that he suffered in training camp.

Chicago already has a strong running back room with D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson leading the way, so he’ll really have to show out to earn a spot on the practice squad or active roster.”

In the four seasons Ahmed spent with the team, he appeared in 38 games and started four of them. He totaled 593 rushing yards on 163 carries and had six total touchdowns. His best stretch with the Dolphins came in his rookie season as he had a three-game stretch with 291 total yards and three touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Room

Ahmed was briefly on the same team as Achane, and was even higher on the depth chart during Achane’s rookie season. Achane was a healthy inactive during Week 1; however a Week 2 injury to Ahmed opened the door for Achane. In Week 3, Achane ran for over 200 yards and totaled four touchdowns as the Dolphins scored 70 points against the Broncos.

That was not the last of Ahmed, but he eventually became the team’s fourth-string running back behind Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane and Chris Brooks. Ahmed was re-signed for the 2024 season, but a training camp injury resulted in him being waived before the season.

Since then, the only member of Miami’s running back room remaining is Pro Bowler Achane. The team would go on to draft Jaylen Wright in 2024 and Ollie Gordon in 2025. Most recently, Miami signed former Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington as a depth piece.

Regarding the signing, Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson posted on X: “Has spent past three seasons on Falcons practice squad after going undrafted; has some special teams snaps but no career carries. Joins Anthony Hankerson and Donovan Edwards in attempt to snatch a job from Jaylen Wright or Ollie Gordon Jr., behind De’Von Achane.”