2-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back is Linked to the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins veterans reported to their first day of summer training camp July 28. Some of their notable returners are De’Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks, and Aaron Brewer.

Along with those current Dolphins, several players earned a tryout with the Dolphins today.

They had eight new players workout with the team today. Including a two-time Super Champion running back with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Had a Tryout with the Miami Dolphins

Per NFL insider Arye Pulli, two-time Super Bowl Champion running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire tried out with the Miami Dolphins on July 28.

“The #Dolphins had former first-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in for a tryout, per the wire,” Pulli wrote on X. “He played in two games in Kansas City last season.”

Edwards-Helaire played five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after getting selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, his five seasons with the Chiefs was spread out after getting waived in December 2024 and signing as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints.

In those six seasons, Edwards-Helaire tallied 1904 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 798 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. He won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024 with the Chiefs.

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Miami Dolphins Had Eight Players Workout in Their First Day of Training Camp

In a year of rebuilding, the Miami Dolphins were quick to get veteran players involved in their training camp. They had eight players tryout per the NFL transaction wire.

“According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins worked out the following players today:

WR Elijah Badger, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, QB Jack Plummer, WR Elijah Cooks, WR Jakobie Keeney-James, QB Austin Reed, OT Ben Te Kura, and WR Tyler Vaughns”

Plummer was the backup quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, Cooks last played in the UFL for the Birmingham Stallions, Reed also played in the UFL for the Dallas Renegades, Te Kura is a professional rugby player, and Vaughns played with Reed on the Renegades.

Malik Willis Wants to Earn the Respect of His Teammates as QB1 This Season

In a press conference after training camp, newly signed free agent Malik Willis spoke about what it means to him to be QB1 for the first time in his career.

“I just try to do whatever I can to earn that role everyday… earn the respect from my teammates, I think that’s the most important more than a paycheck or more than a position other people say you’re in,” Willis said.

“I think it’s exciting,” Willis said about the start of training camp. “I mean, I miss football. I get bored, obviously. You’re just talking about throwing on air and that’s not fun at all, but it’s a method to the madness. It is like the first day of school. It’s the first time we get back and see all our buddies, all our coworkers, I guess, it’s a business. But all the guys are excited to go, and we’ve just got to continue that up throughout camp, through the preseason and taking it into the season, just building confidence and momentum.”