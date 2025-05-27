This Dolphins’ Room Is Early Candidate For ESPN’s ‘Worst Position Group’ In The League

The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2025 season stuck between a rock and a hard place. They are in the bottom of the league in available cap space, they are in danger of adding even more dead cap to their already high clip, and- worst of all- their head coach and general manager are firmly planted in the hot seat.

Their outlook was assessed very candidly in ESPN’s 100 days to the 2025 season preview article in which light was shed on the question marks in the front office as well as a great bright beaming light placed on their cornerback room. Under the “14 Intrusive Thoughts” category, Ben Solak expressed his concerns with the Dolphins’ defensive backs.

“If the Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey, their starting secondary will be Storm Duck and Cam Smith at outside corner, Kader Kohou in the nickel and Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu at safety,” Solak wrote. “I’m sorry to say that’s an early candidate for “worst position group” in the league.”

Tell us how you really feel Ben Solak. While the Dolphins did their due diligence in investing in an offensive line to protect Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and most certainly beefed up the trenches in more ways than one. The team did neglect to address this need, cut and dry. Time will tell if this issue will headline the 2025 season, but as it stands now, the Fins front office is up to their neck in criticism.

Solak Puts McDaniel On The Hot Seat

If someone told you September 25th, 2023, a day after you watched your Miami Dolphins beat the Denver Broncos 70-20 to start the season 3-0, that this Mike McDaniel led team with Tua under center and Tyreek Hill out wide would have zero playoff wins and, evidently, none on the horizon, you would call them insane.

But unfortunately that is exactly where Miami finds themselves, 18 months after that historic win over Denver, ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks Mike McDaniel is coaching for his job this upcoming season.

“I believe two things very strongly,” Solak began. “First, McDaniel’s work building an offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa is some of the best offensive scheming in the league. Second, his offense fades against truly great defenses, in cold weather and on the road — in short, playoff football.”

This theory has been a main stay in Dolphins criticism. McDaniel is 0-2 in his playoff career. He earned back to back appearances in the Wild Card round in 2022 and 2023. He lost both of those games, the first one in frigid Buffalo, and the second one famously came in the fourth coldest game in NFL history with the world and Taylor Swift watching in Kansas City.

“The Dolphins need a strong season from their defense, which could have an extremely inexperienced and shaky secondary following a Jalen Ramsey trade, to make a postseason push,” Solak concludes. “Otherwise, it’ll be four seasons without a playoff victory under McDaniel — tough to defend.”

Jalen Ramsey’s Tweet Provides Needed Update

Jalen Ramsey’s X post provided a much needed update for Dolphins fans. Ramsey took to X to post, simply, “5…”.

This tweet seems to hint at the fact that in five days the post June 1st trade designation period begins. This date represents an opportunity for the franchise to deal the super star with less of a cap hit. Essentially, this tweet hints at the fact that the Dolphins and Ramsey both have knowledge of a plan in place to move the cornerback in five days and finally be done with this era of the offseason.

For the full Jalen Ramsey contract breakdown, click here.