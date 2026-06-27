Former Dolphins Pro Bowl Player Remains an NFL Free Agent

After the 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins decided it was time for major changes in the organization. That resulted in the team moving on from a majority of its high-priced veterans as the team publicly declared that they wanted to get cheaper and younger.

That marked a change in philosophy from the Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier era. Under Grier and McDaniel, the Dolphins signed veterans, who might have been past their prime, as depth pieces. Among them were Odell Beckham Jr., Darren Waller, Jonnu Smith, Matthew Judon and Raheem Mostert.

Some of the previously named players had success in Miami, while others fizzled out and did not finish the season with the team. However, one of those players remains a free agent, and according to one analyst, he remains among the top available players in the open market.

Former Miami Dolphins Tight End Remains a Free Agent

As free agency neared, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal released his annual list of 101 best free agents available on Feb. 23 Rosenthal has now updated the list on June 18., and with a majority of the players having been signed, one of the remaining players is tight end Darren Waller, who spent the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Waller’s original place on the ranking was No. 83. However, Waller is now rated as the sixth-best free agent available. Regarding Waller, Rosenthal originally wrote: “I’m as surprised as anyone he’s back on this list, but Waller’s scoring explosion was awesome in his comeback with the Dolphins.”

Regarding Miami potentially bringing back Waller, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “Miami’s new coaching staff and front office haven’t seemed interested in bringing Waller back for 2026, as they’ve re-signed Greg Dulcich, brought in veteran Ben Sims and drafted Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore.”

That aligns with previous comments from Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who said, “Darren Waller is interested in playing this year. Probably doesn’t make a ton of sense for Miami at the moment.” While previous head coach Mike McDaniel had expressed interest in retaining Waller, that changed once the Dolphins changed philosophies.

Darren Waller’s 2025 Season

Unlike Beckham Jr. or Judon, Waller did show off flashes of brilliance with the Dolphins, albeit briefly. The tight end, who came out of retirement for the 2025 season, struggled with injuries, but still proved to be an effective pass-catcher and mismatch last season.

In 2025, Waller tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns despite battling injuries for most of the season. He had six receiving touchdowns in only nine games played in the 2025 season.

Regarding Waller’s free agent market, Jack Aaron wrote for Pro Football Network:

“At age 33, coupled with overall inconsistent play since 2021, teams may find it hard to convince themselves to bring the veteran into their organization. Regardless, he was productive for moments in 2025. Between Weeks 4 and 6, Waller put up 117 yards and 4 touchdowns, finishing the season with 283 yards and 6 touchdowns overall.

He’s likely considered a win-now player due to his age, and many teams in the contender category have the position largely figured out, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs, among others.

It wouldn’t make much sense for teams without true championship aspirations to bring him in either, as they likely already have at least one young player they’re trying to develop at that position. If they bring Waller in, it gives the younger guys a lesser chance to grow.”