Dolphins Claim Former Jets Quarterback off of Waivers

The Miami Dolphins have made a move to add to their quarterback room on Monday, as the team have claimed and been awarded former New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook off of the waiver wire.

Cook came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2025. Despite having initially been waived by the team in August 2025 during final cuts and subsequently bought back to the practice squad, Cook was activated to the active roster in December and started the final four games of the season in lieu of the injured Justin Fields and his then-backup Tyrod Taylor.

“Dolphins make 7 waiver claims – former Jets QB Brady Cook, DBs Reese Taylor and Marcellas Dial and Julius Woods; OTs Jarrett Kingston & C. Godrick; UNC TE Justin Joly“, The Palm Beach Post’s Barry Jackson reported on Monday.

Brady Cook Lands With the Miami Dolphins

Now, after New York went with a two-man QB final roster of Geno Smith and fourth round rookie Cade Klubnik, Cook lands in Miami where he will compete for the backup quarterback role with Kyle McCord, whom the Dolphins acquired on Aug. 30 in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, sending a 2028 sixth round pick the other way.

The Dolphins made a very unique decision this offseason, in that the only quarterback from the 90-man training camp squad to make the final roster is starter Malik Willis.

Miami traded Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the same 2028 sixth rounder they gave to the Packers, evidently preferring McCord to Ewers on a simple head-to-head basis. The franchise also decided against retaining Cam Miller, who had a strong preseason showing, and late camp addition Mark Gronowski.

Who Will be Malik Willis’ Backup in 2026?

Considering both arrived in Miami within a day of each other, both McCord and Cook have a shot at obtaining the coveted QB2 role on the Dolphins.

It is likely at this stage that McCord will start the season in that position, given that the team gave up draft capital to acquire him, but Cook has the advantage of having actual playing experience in the NFL.

McCord has not logged a single snap in pro football since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Cook, on the other hand has 739 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 7 picks compiled during his spell as a starter last season.