Dolphins Hypothetical Draft Day Trade With Cardinals ‘Win-Win’ Says Draft Analyst

The Miami Dolphins are currently slated to pick 13th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft that kicks off exactly three weeks from today. After an impressive offseason, there is still undoubtedly a fair share of holes in this teams composition.

“The team has needs on the offensive line and on all three levels on defense,” writes Bleacher Nations Sam Russell. “But there are holes in the secondary that need to be addressed.”

Russell’s prediction that sees the Dolphins selecting a defensive back in the opening round is consistent with many experts analyses. This includes NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who thinks trading down in this years draft is the best course of action for the team who finished second in the AFC East last season.

“Miami possesses seven Day 3 selections,” wrote the draft analyst. “So sending one of them to Arizona to secure a Day 2 pick (while moving down just three spots in Round 1) seems reasonable.”

In this hypothetical trade that Reuter deemed a ‘win-win’, the Dolphins would send their 13th overall selection along with their 135th overall pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the 16th pick in this years draft and Arizona’s 78th overall selection.

“In this scenario, they (Arizona) jump ahead of Indianapolis and other teams looking to move up for top OL prospects, such as Kelvin Banks Jr., Will Campbell or Armand Membou,” wrote Reuter prefacing Cardinals’ team needs. “There will likely still be a worthy defensive back (Jahdae Barron, Nick Emmanwori), offensive lineman (Kelvin Banks, Tyler Booker), defensive lineman (Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen) or tight end (Colston Loveland) available at No. 16.”

Leading Prospects Emerging In Miami

It is officially mock draft season and with so many holes to fill, combing through Dolphins draft rumors is a deep grab bag of high end talent.

After the departure of the six-time pro bowl defensive tackle Calais Campbell, an already depleted defensive line has become a real area of concern in South Beach.

“Don’t overlook the loss of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Raiders in free agency last offseason,” wrote FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang in his third mock. “The Dolphins could see similar attributes in Walter Nolen, whose burst and agility make him the No. 1 DT on many teams’ boards.”

Additionally, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees the Phins addressing the defensive trenches in the inaugural round.

“Just one look at the Dolphins’ roster makes it obvious that the defensive line is a must-draft position for them, one they should hit more than once,” wrote Zierlein in his April 1st post. “Kenneth Grant is a big talent with upside who still needs polish.”

Defensive Back Talks Heat Up

Although all-pro corner Jalen Ramsey still dawns the teal and orange, the teams cornerback room is looking sparse coming into the month. ESPN’s lead draft analyst Field Yates has noticed this potential short coming and has the Dolphins addressing the need in three weeks.

“I know the Dolphins must address their interior offensive line, but cornerback should not be overlooked,” wrote Yates in his April 2nd mock draft. “Will Johnson has strong ball skills (nine career interceptions, including two pick-sixes in just six games last season) to pair with his great 6-foot-2 size. While there are some questions about his top-end speed, he’s a good example of a prospect who has enough tools to overcome any potential limitations.”