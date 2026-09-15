Dolphins Get Injury News on Rookie Safety Before 49ers Game

The Miami Dolphins received concerning injury news on a rookie defensive back ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Safety Kyle Louis will not play this week, head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters, including Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. He’s in danger of missing multiple games due to a knee injury.

Louis played a handful of defensive snaps in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He also contributed on special teams. The Dolphins fell 27-13 in their season opener.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Jeff Hafley of the Miami Dolphins looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Miami took Louis with the 138th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played safety at the University of Pittsburgh. The Dolphins transitioned Louis to the linebacker position late in the preseason. He was expected to operate as both a safety and a linebacker this season.

With Louis sidelined, a bigger emphasis will be placed on second-year player Dante Trader Jr. and rookie Michael Taaffe. Miami will also have to lean on journeyman Zayne Anderson. The cornerback room is also thin after Darrell Baker Jr. was placed on Injured Reserve. Rookie Chris Johnson will continue to start alongside JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall Jr.

Johnson put together a strong performance in his debut, recording 11 tackles. He made franchise history with linebacker Jacob Rodriguez against the Raiders. The duo became the first pair of Dolphins rookies to have double-digit tackles in their debut.

Hafley Takes Blame for Defensive Struggles

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jack Bech #18 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after a receiving touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter of a game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Miami defense gave up 27 points to a Las Vegas offense that finished dead last in scoring last season. The Raiders, led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, only managed 290 total yards. Cousins was able to cash in for three touchdowns, victimizing Johnson twice.

“On those two plays, his help was not where it was supposed to be and he was playing the leverage he was supposed to be in; guys on the sidelines immediately took ownership for it,” Hafley said on Johnson’s performance, relayed by Jackson. “There are certainly some plays that Chris wants back. He showed a lot of flashes, played a solid game. He was good against the run in the nickel position.”

The Dolphins are prioritizing developing the young players on defense. Rodriguez, Johnson, and Taaffe will continue to get opportunities. Louis will also be involved when healthy.

“With all these rookies we’re playing, there are going to be some really good moments and…some tough moments,” Hafley said. “We’ve got to develop these guys and I don’t want them to lose any confidence along the way.”