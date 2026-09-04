Dolphins Make Position Switch With Rookie Defender

After spending the summer at linebacker, the Miami Dolphins plan to move rookie Kyle Louis to safety for the regular season.

Louis confirmed to reporters, including Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that he would be changing positions. The Pittsburgh University product is working his way up to speed in the secondary. He’ll spend time with both position groups in team meetings.

“Catching up on installs I missed at safety,” Louis said of his recent preseason work. “Over time, I will go back and forth [between meetings at both positions]. This playbook is so big. I saw things before as a linebacker. Now I go over it again as a safety.”

Miami took Louis with the No. 138 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was a linebacker during his time at Pittsburgh.

Miami Dolphins Move Kyle Louis From Linebacker to Safety

Louis was a standout in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense the past couple of seasons. He racked up 101 combined tackles across 13 games in 2024. Louis only appeared in 11 games last year. He combined for 81 tackles. Over the past two college seasons, Louis recorded 10 sacks and six interceptions. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown in 2024.

The 6’0″, 200-pound Louis brings an intriguing mix of power and speed. It’s that dynamic mix of skills that has head coach Jeff Hafley moving Louis around the field.

“My speed; that’s why [Hafley] loves me as a safety,” Louis said, relayed by Jackson. “I always use my speed to power, use my speed to finesse; that’s always going to translate. Coaches always taught me since I was young, always go full speed.”

Louis Will Also Make An Impact on Special Teams

The primary role for Louis to begin the year will be on special teams. He’s expected to be a major part of the team’s plans on kick coverage. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan referred to Louis as a “difference-maker” on special teams to start the season.

Sullivan reiterated that Louis will play a flexible role when he’s on the field defensively as he continues to learn the pro game.

“There’s some things he’s learning,” Sullivan said, relayed by Jackson. “As a positional player, [he] will be kind of what we call the Joker, the big nickel and safety.”

Miami has an unproven group of players slated for big opportunities in the secondary. Second-year player Dante Trader Jr. and journeyman Zayne Anderson are currently atop the safety depth chart. Rookie Michael Taaffe is slated to play significant snaps, even if he isn’t a starter out of the gate. Louis will slot in somewhere behind that group, at least early in the year.