Dolphins Announce Great Injury News on Rookie Starter Before Raiders Game

In 2026, the Miami Dolphins will have the youngest roster in the NFL. While that may lead to a large number of rookie mistakes, the team will hope that it will also set the foundation and develop a core group of players that can lead the team for years to come.

While other teams may prefer to play veterans and have their rookies slowly developing, Miami will throw its rookie class into the fire. The team moved on from veterans this offseason to allow their rookies to start right away.

Unfortunately, one of those rookie starters appeared in doubt to be ready for the season opener, but Miami’s head coach Jeff Hafley has recently shared a positive update.

Miami Dolphins Get Positive Injury Update

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson posted on X: “Hafley expects rookie TE Will Kacmarek to practice next week; IR with designation to return was thus not considered for him. Among players on 53, only Will and Ronnie Harrison have been out. Traore has been limited but will practice today before a 3-day team break.”

Kacmarek, who is expected to serve as Miami’s primary blocking tight end alongside Greg Dulcich, missed the team’s final preseason game against the New York Giants and has yet to return to practice.

However, Hafley’s comments seem to be encouraging regarding his availability. Additionally, the team moved on from veteran tight end Ben Sims, who was also primarily known for his blocking ability, which indicates that the team felt comfortable with Kacmarek’s status heading into the season.

Regarding Kacmarek’s potential impact, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “The 23-year-old made a name for himself in college for his blocking, but he also caught 59 passes for 713 yards and four touchdowns in 53 games between Ohio and Ohio State. Miami’s hoping that he’ll become a more well-rounded tight end in the NFL and contribute right away.”

If Kacmarek suffers an unexpected setback, the Dolphins could activate blocking tight end Tre Watson off the practice squad. Watson was signed to the practice squad after spending training camp and the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had an offer to join their practice squad, but opted to sign with the Miami Dolphins instead.

Will Kacmarek Player Profile

Kacmarek was widely viewed as the best blocking tight end in this year’s draft class, and a player who is capable of making an immediate contribution in run blocking and pass protection. As a result, the Miami Dolphins selected him with their third-round pick. He is one of six rookies that are expected to be starters in Miami’s regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Regarding Kacmarek, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote: “Kacmarek is an old-school, big-bodied “Y” tight end with size, strength and a field demeanor for run blocking. He needs to improve his pad level and play with more consistent hand placement to continue sustaining blocks on the next level. He drives his feet on contact to create displacement on down blocks and washes defenders into the pile as a zone blocker. Catch production will be sparse and come primarily when schemed or on short zone-beaters. Kacmarek’s lack of receiving value could limit his draft stock, but teams looking to prioritize their run-game improvement should be interested on Day 3.”