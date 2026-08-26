Dolphins Release 40-Game NFL Starter With Injury Settlement Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Miami Dolphins have had a hectic offseason, and they are set to experience one more wave of activity before finding their way into the new campaign. While the team’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons is the primary concern for the time being, the front office is already beginning to work on figuring out who could be released as part of its final roster cuts.

Earlier this month, the Dolphins were dealt a blow along their offensive line when one of their offseason additions, Jamaree Salyer, was placed on injured reserve. That move appeared to end Salyer’s season, but the story on his 2026 campaign isn’t over yet, as Miami made another move involving him as it prepares to trim its roster.

Dolphins Waive Jamaree Salyer With Injury Settlement

Salyer broke into the pros as a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite being a late-round selection, Salyer started almost immediately for the Chargers, as he spent much of his first two seasons in the NFL working as their starting left tackle, and he generally held his own during his time on the field.

In 2024 and 2025, though, Salyer was relegated to backup status, working as a versatile lineman who could fill in at a handful of different positions. With L.A. letting him walk in free agency, Miami signed Salyer to a one-year, $1.4 million contract to come in and reinforce its offensive line depth, while also competing for a starting job.

Things never went as expected for Salyer, though, and it seemed like his season was over after he was placed on injured reserve earlier in August. Salyer, however, seems to think that he could return to action at some point this year, which led to him getting waived by the Dolphins with an injury settlement, making him free to sign with another team immediately.

“The Dolphins are releasing G/T Jamaree Salyer with an injury settlement, per source,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X. “The team previously placed him on season-ending IR (knee). Salyer, who started 40 games for the Chargers, plans to be healthy and sign with a team in-season.”

Dolphins Admit Defeat in Failed Jamaree Salyer Move

For whatever reason, Salyer never panned out with the Dolphins. Injuries certainly played a part in that, but the fact that he’s been let go with an injury settlement indicates that his fit with the team also played a role in him landing on injured reserve. Now, Salyer will attempt to prove he’s healthy and find a new home before the 2026 campaign gets underway.

Given how things unfolded during training camp, Salyer simply may not have been a part of Miami’s depth chart along the offensive line one way or another. Taking care of his departure is one less thing that the front office has to do, but he surely won’t be the only offensive lineman headed for the exit door, as more moves at this spot are on the way.