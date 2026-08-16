Dolphins Lose Veteran Offensive Lineman to Season-Ending Injury

The Miami Dolphins opened their three-game preseason slate with a 20-7 defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders, but there were still several encouraging signs throughout this game that left the team and its fans feeling OK about this performance. However, some injury issues have popped up in the wake of this contest that have left the Dolphins in a tough spot.

Several guys in Miami were already dealing with injuries before this game, with that group including veteran offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. Unsurprisingly, Salyer didn’t suit up for this contest, but the Dolphins front office ended up making a surprising decision on his status in the wake of this game that will force the team to begin searching for more depth at this position.

Dolphins Place Jamaree Salyer on Injured Reserve

Salyer was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, which is where he spent the first four seasons of his career. In his first two campaigns, Salyer was a key starter for the Chargers, but he ended up losing his job, as he was used as a versatile depth option in both 2024 and 2025.

With Los Angeles moving on from Salyer, Miami scooped him up in free agency on a cheap one-year, $1.4 million contract. While the team’s starting lineup has largely been set in stone since the start of training camp, Salyer is versatile enough to play as either a guard or a tackle, and he has a wealth of starting experience, which made him a somewhat reliable option the team could turn to in a pinch.

Instead, Salyer has missed most of the team’s training camp action with an undisclosed injury, raising eyes when it comes to his outlook for the season. The Dolphins took the suspense out of the situation by placing Salyer on injured reserve Sunday afternoon, ending his season before it ever truly got started.

“Dolphins G/T Jamaree Salyer, who signed this offseason from the Chargers, was placed on IR, ending his season with Miami,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.

Dolphins May Need More Offensive Line Depth After Jamaree Salyer Move

Considering how Salyer hadn’t really done much work on the field for the Dolphins, his odds of making the team’s 53-man roster were likely low. Salyer could reach an injury settlement with Miami and be granted his release (allowing him to sign with another team in free agency), but if that doesn’t happen, he will spend the entire year sitting on the injured list recovering from his unknown ailment.

Salyer didn’t appear to be a big part of the team’s future, but his versatility and experience filling in at several different spots made him a valuable presence on the team. We’ve already seen the Dolphins go out and acquire some offensive line help in Caedan Wallace, but look for the team to bring in another player to fill Salyer’s spot now that his season is over.