Former Dolphins All-Pro Starter Released by Division Rival Before Week 1

On Sunday, August 30, teams around the NFL finalized their initial 53-man roster. And while players may have celebrated making their teams’ roster, Monday’s waiver wire activity featured a lot of activity which led to players being released one day after making the team.

Unfortunately that was the case for a former Miami Dolphins player, who the team released this offseason, even though he had previously been named a Week 1 starter.

New York Jets Release Former Miami Dolphins All-Pro

The New York Jets announced they had released former Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders.

The #Jets have informed K Jason Sanders that he is being released. Sanders was named the Week 1 kicker last week, but then missed an XP and a FG in the preseason finale. Blake Grupe is the kicker. https://t.co/HtlZWD1RAO pic.twitter.com/99cEFW3cDP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 31, 2026

Ari Meirov posted on X: “The #Jets have informed K Jason Sanders that he is being released.

Sanders was named the Week 1 kicker last week, but then missed an XP and a FG in the preseason finale. Blake Grupe is the kicker.”

After the Indianapolis Colts waived kicker Blake Grupe, the Jets decided to replace the former Dolphins player.

Sanders appeared to have the starting spot locked up, but as Meirov mentioned, he struggled during the preseason finale. Perhaps the way he missed was the most concerning aspect. Sanders, who had success with long-range kicks in Miami, was short on his 54-yard field goal attempt as his kick did not reach the uprights.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn expressed concern over Sanders as he said, “I didn’t like the fact that we missed these field goals. The thing is, we’re not going to panic, and we’re going to make sure we make the right decisions. Jason’s been good for us, he’s been good in practice, so I’m going to evaluate that and see what direction we’ll go.”

After evaluating the situation, the Jets decided that it was best that they part ways with the former Miami Dolphins first-team All-Pro.

Jason Sanders’ Dolphins Tenure and Potential Reunion

Prior to Miami releasing Sanders earlier this offseason, he was Miami’s longest-tenured player on the team, as he had been with the organization since being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He departed with the following Dolphins accolades: franchise all-time leader in field goal percentage, second in franchise history with 187 field goals made, third in franchise history in total points, most field goals in a game in franchise history, and his 2020 first-team All-Pro selection.

Sanders was unable to play in the 2025 season as he suffered a hip injury during preseason. While he was expected to return during the season, his rehab took longer than expected. He did return to practice late in the season, but was not activated from injured reserve during his 21-day period.

This offseason, Sanders spent time with both New York teams as he was a member of the Giants prior to then signing with the Jets.

The Dolphins also expressed interest in retaining Sanders, but they could not reach an agreement on a salary reduction. Instead, the team opted to re-sign 2025 kicker Riley Patterson and signed free agent Zane Gonzalez. Gonzalez ended up getting hurt as Patterson won the kicker competition by default.

While Patterson set the single-season franchise accuracy record as he went 27-for-29 as Sanders’ replacement in 2025, he has struggled throughout his career from long-range. Patterson has made only seven field goals from over 50 yards in his five-year career, while Sanders made 12 field goals from over 50 yards in the 2024 season.