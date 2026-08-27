Former Dolphins Pro Bowl TE Signs With NFC Foe: Report

Former Miami Dolphins veteran tight end Jonnu Smith finally has a new team.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday that Smith has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

“Sources: The Packers are signing former Pro Bowl TE Jonnu Smith to a 1-year deal,” wrote Schultz on X.

“One of the NFL’s most respected veterans, Smith has amassed 345 career catches and 30 TDs.”

Smith is entering his 10th NFL season. His best campaign came with the Dolphins in 2024 when he posted 88 receptions, 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Those catches and yards set career highs for the veteran tight end. Smith also had eight touchdowns in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans.

Last season, Smith played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has also experienced stints with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in his career.