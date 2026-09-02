Dolphins Vet on Release of Starting LB: ‘Hard not to take things personal’

The Miami Dolphins moved on from starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson as part of roster cuts over the weekend, leading to a strong response from veteran defensive player Jordyn Brooks.

Dodson started 16 games for the Dolphins in 2025. He formed a capable tandem with Brooks, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors last season. Dodson was bumped off the squad as the Dolphins handed the starting middle linebacker gig to rookie Jacob Rodriguez.

Brooks recently spoke to reporters about the departure of Dodson, his teammate of the past two years.

“Off the field, he’s one of my best friends,” Brooks said, relayed by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Seeing him go was difficult. You understand the business side. It’s hard not to take things personal.”

Miami Dolphins Linebacker Jordyn Brooks Speaks Out After the Release of Tyrel Dodson

Dodson recorded a career-high 129 tackles in 2025. He reached double-digit tackles for a loss for the first time as a pro. Dodson was signed to the Carolina Panthers‘ practice squad.

“I’m glad he found a new home; he’s in great spirits,” Brooks said. “It sucks not having him as a teammate anymore.”

Miami will turn to Rodriguez to quarterback a defense that ranked 24th in points allowed per game last season. The rookie out of Texas Tech earned praise from Brooks.

“Jacob is a rookie vet; he’s already seasoned,” Brooks said, relayed by Jackson. “He came in very knowledgeable of the game, ready to go. He has gotten better and better since OTAs. I’m excited to see his growth.”

Dolphins Getting Key Defenders Back Ahead of Week 1

Brooks is dealing with a leg injury that has kept him out of practice for the past two weeks. He told Jackson that he’s on track to play in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I knew it wasn’t long-term,” Brooks said. “It was something I had to get taken care of. I’m all good to go now.”

The same goes for defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who has been working through an undisclosed injury. Sieler returned to practice recently and is expected to suit up against the Raiders.

The Dolphins schedule opens up with a West Coast swing. After the season opener in Las Vegas, the team faces the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Week 2. Miami’s home opener will be against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The squad heads right back on the road in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Miami opened the year with three straight losses last season. Two of those matchups were on the road. The team faces a difficult early slate once again this year.