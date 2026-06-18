Dolphins Urged to Make ‘Final Offseason Move’ With All-Pro LB Jordyn Brooks

You can make an argument that, from top to bottom, the Miami Dolphins have been the busiest team in the NFL this offseason. They have completely revamped their front office, their coaching staff, and their roster, which has marked the start of a full-scale rebuild that could lead to a fairly ugly 2026 campaign.

The Dolphins have moved on from a handful of talented players this offseason, but one guy they are remaining committed to is All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks. However, with his contract set to expire after the 2026 campaign, Miami was recently urged to take a similar path as it took with Jaylen Waddle and Minkah Fitzpatrick earlier this offseason by trading Brooks to a contender across the league.

Dolphins Urged to Trade Jordyn Brooks

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The Dolphins have stripped their roster to the bones this offseason, as the team has made it clear it is embarking on a rebuild. That means accruing as much draft capital as possible and resetting the salary cap so that when this team is in position to contend again, it will have the ability to do so.

Brooks is probably one of the last real trade assets Miami has at its disposal. In his second season with the Dolphins, Brooks put together the best individual year of his career, as he racked up a league-leading 183 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. While he somehow did not get selected to the Pro Bowl, Brooks did earn a spot on the All-Pro First Team.

Miami has said it believes Brooks is a key piece of its future, but he’s already entering his age-29 season, and again, his contract is up after this season. Even if Brooks were to sign an extension with the Dolphins, it would make no sense, because he likely won’t be around by the time this team is ready to contend again. With that in mind, Aaron Schatz of ESPN suggested that the front office find a way to unload Brooks before the start of the new year.

“Look, is there any point in the Dolphins keeping good players if their contracts end after the 2026 season?” Schatz wrote. “Brooks could possibly re-sign with Miami to be part of the rebuild. But he’s likely gone, so the Dolphins should get something for him.”

Should the Dolphins Trade Jordyn Brooks?

If you are going to lean into a full-scale rebuild, the only way to do it is by going all in. Sure, it makes at least a little bit of sense that the team wants to keep De’Von Achane and Aaron Brewer around, but Brooks is a bit of a head scratcher. If he doesn’t show any interest in signing a new contract before the start of the season, there’s really no reason for Miami to keep him around.

Even if he does want to sign a new deal, though, it’s clear that trading Brooks would be better for the Dolphins’ long-term future. Sure, that may hurt the 2026 team, but Brooks alone isn’t going to make this squad a playoff contender. It’s very clear that trading Brooks would be the best move for all parties involved, but it remains to be seen if Miami’s new-look front office is willing to move on from him.