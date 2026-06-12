Jaylen Waddle Sends Telling 1-Word Message on Courtland Sutton 

The Denver Broncos hope their new dynamic duo can be just that on the football field this coming season and beyond, but it remains to be seen how they will deploy and utilize incumbent Courtland Sutton and offseason trade acquisition Jaylen Waddle.

Sutton is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the longest-tenured Broncos. Waddle is Denver’s big offseason get and, essentially, their 2026 first-round pick, which they surrendered to land him.

Getting the most out of them will be on the coaches, but the receivers are jelling early.

Broncos Get Encouraging Insight Into Courtland Sutton-Jaylen Waddle Pairing

If there were any concerns about potential friction between Sutton and Waddle this coming season as they vie for Bo Nix’s attention on the field, the former Miami Dolphins star seems to be putting those to bed early.

“Twinem!!” Waddle captioned an image of himself and Sutton high-fiving in practice that he shared on Instagram on June 11.

Waddle has been clear that he holds Sutton in high regard.

“Courtland’s a elite playmaker,” Waddle told reporters on June 4. “Anytime you have a playmaker on the other side of you, it just makes it easy. Someone that the defense has to be looking for, and vice versa.”

Sutton was equally as effusive with praise for Waddle, who said it was “fun” working alongside Waddle during the start of the Broncos’ offseason program.

“Obviously, some of the things he does well, watching him on film and being able to see it up close, man, he’s a special dude. There’s a lot of things that he has, his qualities that he does that are very unique to himself. And I say that in a very specific way, because he has some qualities that only he could do,” Sutton said during his media availability on June 4.

“It’s fun to be able to watch it up close and personal.”

Broncos Created New Dynamic Duo for Bo Nix

Sutton has the accolades and has experienced a level of team success that Waddle hopes to help elevate with the Broncos. Waddle has the edge in production, at least from a consistency standpoint.

Waddle has averaged 81 receptions, 1,098 yards, and 6 touchdowns per 17 games in his career, compared to a 67-940-6 line for Sutton. At any rate, they will now join forces on the Broncos.

Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb raved about Waddle.

“He’s good. He’s a really good player. Kind of–there’s some similarities, when I was with Josh Allen going into Year 3, similar to Bo going into Year 3, and we traded for Stefon Diggs,” Webb told reporters on June 11.

“That was a good year. That was a good two-year run in 2021 when I was together with them. Just seeing the growth from both players that time. There’s some similarities of what started to happen here. It doesn’t mean it’s going to. We got a long way to go. But, man, he’s good, and I’ve just enjoyed the person and just watching him work. He is a blessing to be around, he is a multiplier, he’s a thermostat–very, very good.”

Webb credited Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton for their chemistry being “great,” as Waddle’s post about Sutton and their comments reflect.