Justin Jefferson Injury News is Major Announcement for Dolphins Game in Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings may not need Justin Jefferson to defeat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 4.

They’re going to find out, though.

Jefferson’s status for the game has been iffy all throughout the week, and it was affirmed on Friday.

Is Justin Jefferson Playing This Week?

Jefferson has officially been ruled out for Week 4.

The Vikings made the announcement on Friday.

Jefferson was hurt on the opening drive in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After initial fears of worse, it was diagnosed as a left ankle sprain.

Apparently, it was enough of a sprain to force Jefferson to miss at least one week of action.

Given that Jefferson’s status was up in the air until Friday, he could have a chance of returning sooner rather than later.

The Vikings also have a bye coming up in Week 6, but first they’ll have to play in New Orleans against the Saints in Week 5.

Jefferson would certainly be a good addition to get back sooner rather than later, as Kyler Murray clearly is aware that JJ is his top target with his new team.

Still, the Vikings are going to be careful with their superstar. They can’t risk a further injury by rushing him back out onto the field too quickly.

Vikings WR Depth Chart vs. Dolphins

Jefferson has been the clear top target for the Vikings for years, but they have other talent.

Their other WRs that see the field the most are the 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison, and the recently acquired free agent from the San Francisco 49ers, Jauan Jennings.

The Vikings also have speedy backups Myles Price, Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones.

With Jefferson confirmed as missing the game, the Vikings could also consider calling up one of their practice squad receivers, either Michael Briscoe or Dillon Bell.

The Dolphins have not had a strong defensive start to the season. The fact that their Week 4 opponent is now without Jefferson has the potential to be a big deal.

Instead of having to roll coverage over to stop Jefferson, the Dolphins can devote more even attention to Minnesota’s other weapons — including their running game, led by veteran back Aaron Jones.

Miami’s chances of winning do definitively increase without Jefferson on the field.

The Dolphins, of course, are missing a star offensive performer, too — with De’Von Achane ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

Still, at least they don’t have to deal with Jefferson in Week 4. That’s the kind of small victory that Miami has to take right now.