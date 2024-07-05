Keeta & Tyreek Hill Reveal Gender of New Child [Watch]

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is having another child — his first with wife Keeta Vaccaro-Hill — and the gender has just been revealed.

“Baby girl coming soon 💕,” the celebrity couple announced on Instagram with a video reel of the big moment.

As family and friends count down around them, the Hills press down a fake TNT handle in the clip. Out explodes pink smoke, and off runs “the Cheetah” in celebration as his wife laughs with joy.

“I’m having another girl,” the Dolphins playmaker eventually concludes, daughter in hand. He later jokes that “Tyreeka” will be her name, to which his wife replies: “No.”

The video already has over 7,300 likes in approximately three hours.

How Many Children Does Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Have?

It’s unclear exactly how many children Hill has, but the new girl will at least be baby number seven.

The wideout’s first child was a boy, Zev, conceived with ex-fiancé Crystal Espinal. Hill and Espinal later called off their engagement after a domestic violence investigation. The former couple has three children together, including Zev in 2015 and twins Nakeem and Nyla in 2019.

Daily Mail also reported that Hill “fathered kids with three different women in the space of four months” on December 21, 2023. The mothers are thought to be Camille Valmon, Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker.

Lackner was the first to come forward, according to the Daily Mail. “She gave birth to Soul Corazon Hill in February [of 2023], and said a prenatal paternity test had already proved Hill was the father ‘with greater than 99.9% probability,’” the news site said.

Then Baker followed Lackner in filing a paternity suit for Trae Love Hill, another girl. She was born in May of 2023.

Finally, Valmon gave birth to Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr. on March 12, 2023. She told the Daily Mail that, “I can’t speak on anything else that he has going on outside of our parenting relationship because it’s simply none of my business. But what I will say is he is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children.”

So, the latest girl will at least be baby number seven for Mr. Tyreek Hill. Although some believe this child count could be higher.

“You play offense, but off the field, you’re the all-time leading tackler. You’ve got 10 kids. So, you just a family man!” The “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast joked with Hill on April 21.

Hill did not confirm or deny this claim, responding: “Yeah man, I grew up in the south, man. You see what it is. You see my boys having fun around here. It don’t matter how many kids I have. A lot of people won’t be able to say — Tyreek don’t take care of his kids though. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Tyreek Hill & Keeta Vaccaro-Hill Appear to Have Worked out Any Marital Issues

Play

After finally ending their long engagement in an impromptu wedding last fall, divorce paperwork was filed between Hill and Vaccaro in Broward County in January of 2024.

Although Hill’s name was on the court documents, he initially refuted the divorce publicly on social media. Replying: “Boy no the heck we didn’t [file for divorce] so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way.”

Later, he acknowledged that marital problems did occur on several podcasts but added that he and his wife have since worked things out.

“Life is ups and downs but we were able to work out our differences and come together as a team,” Hill told Bob Menery on the “Fully Tilted” podcast in April, calling Vaccaro the “quarterback” of their family. He also admitted that he and his wife “kind of went through a little rough patch” during this interview.