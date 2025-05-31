Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler Won’t Be Easy to Replace

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to be a much-improved team in 2025 and compete for the AFC East title. However, they are going to need some actual players. It seems like they are open and willing to trade anyone these days. The Jalen Ramsey trade rumors are well documented, there has been talk about trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill since the end of last season (although it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen) and now there are reports that tight end Jonnu Smith wants more money and could be moved.

“The Dolphins have had trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their lone Pro-Bowl selection last season, tight end Jonnu Smith, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweets. “Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season. With Smith seeking a new contract, Miami has sought a trade partner. Last season, Smith set the franchise record for a tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Smith’s preference, per sources, is to stay in Miami under a reworked deal.”

This is quite a big development considering how well Smith finished last year.

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald even wrote recently that Smith was more important to the offense than Jaylen Waddle. Smith signed a two-year deal in 2024 for $10 million, but there is no remaining guaranteed money on that contract. Smith likely wants some to guaranteed cash along with a bump in pay.

The Dolphins apparently don’t want to give him what he wants. So, who would the Dolphins get to replace his production?

Veteran tight ends available in trade

Smith was a serious difference maker last year for the Dolphins, hauling in 88 catches, 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Losing that production won’t be good, so they’ll have to replace it somehow if Smith gets traded. Three veteran tight ends had quite a bit of trade smoke floating around the NFL Draft a month ago.

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is off the market. Many thought the Eagles would move him but, in the end, they restructured his deal to keep him around for another year.

The other two big names on the market potentially are Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens.

The 24-year old Pitts has been absent from voluntary workouts and could be moved before the start of the 2025 season. He’s fallen off precipitously following a promising rookie campaign where he had 1,000+ yards receiving. But, his athleticism is palpable and the Dolphins may want to add that to an already speedy offense should they ship Smith out of town.

Andrews, meanwhile, is back at OTAs with the Ravens after blocking out the offseason trade rumors.

“It’s always just putting in the work, and (however) the cards are played, they’re played,” he said. “But I focus on myself and this team and let all the other stuff deal however it’s going to be dealt with, but I’m extremely excited to be here. This is an incredible organization. I’m very thankful to be here for my eighth year.”

The Ravens are in “win now” mode and Andrews has more value to them than whatever he’d fetch in trade, especially since any picks wouldn’t be realized until 2026. However, if the Dolphins bowl them over with an offer, it seems likely that the Ravens would be willing to talk.

Other tight end options for the Dolphins

Unless Smith is being absolutely unrealistic in his contract demands, the Dolphins would be wise to keep him. If they were to trade Smith and then made a move for a Pitts or an Andrews, you’re really just filling a hole you just created. It would essentially be a lateral move.

Kevin Nogle of The Phinsider compiled a list of other tight ends that could be available to the Dolphins, but there aren’t many exciting names.

Jordan Akins, Cleveland Browns

Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Davis, Green Bay Packers

Gerald Everett, Chicago Bears

Peyton Hendershoot, Kansas City Chiefs (RFA)

Hayden Hurst, Los Angeles Chargers

Dalton Keene, Houston Texans (RFA)

Marcedes Lewis, Chicago Bears

MyCole Pruitt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Stephen Sullivan, Carolina Panthers

Geoff Swaim, Cleveland Browns

Tommy Sweeney, Chicago Bears

C.J. Uzomah, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Vannett, Tennessee Titans

It would be interesting to know what Smith wants from the Dolphins. It’s tough to see how trading him makes them a better team right now. The truth is it doesn’t. Even if they made a move for Pitts (who knows what he’d be?) or Andrews (is he a big improvement over Smith?), it wouldn’t change the likely trajectory of their season.