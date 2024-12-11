Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel’s Job Might Be on the Line

ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel might not have much job security "if things end badly this season."

The recent surge from the Miami Dolphins has the team still alive in the AFC playoff race. But head coach Mike McDaniel might have to keep the Dolphins in the race until the end of the season to save his job.

That’s what ESPN’s Dan Graziano implied could be the situation while discussing “potential surprise” head coaching fires after the 2024 season on December 11.

“This is outside speculation from people I’m talking to around the league, rather than anything that definitely will or should happen,” Graziano wrote. “But some have their eye on Miami and wonder whether there’s a change if things end badly this season, though Mike McDaniel did sign an extension in August.”

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported on August 30 that McDaniel and the Dolphins signed a 3-year extension. With his original 4-year deal in 2022 and the extension, McDaniel is signed through the 2028 season.

McDaniel led the Dolphins to a 20-14 record in his first two years. Miami is 6-7 with four games remaining this campaign.

Why Mike McDaniel Will Likely Be Back With the Dolphins

Graziano argued how the Dolphins end the season will impact McDaniel’s future. But unless the wheels just completely fall off, it would be surprising if the 41-year-old head coach doesn’t return.

With McDaniel in 2022 and 2023, the Dolphins were a top 11 offense in both yards and points scored. Last season, they were first in yards per game and second in points.

Miami hasn’t fared as well in those categories this season, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed four games because of a concussion.

When Tagovailoa starts, the Dolphins own a 24-15 record in three seasons with McDaniel. Furthermore, under McDaniel’s tutelage, Tagovailoa has developed into one of the premiere quarterbacks in the league.

The 26-year-old signal caller leads the NFL with a 73.8% completion percentage this season. He also has 17 touchdowns versus only 4 interceptions with a 7.6 yards per pass average.

Given that head coach-quarterback chemistry, it’s hard to imagine the Dolphins wanting to move on from McDaniel this offseason. A bad finish can always change things, but the Dolphins will face three teams with losing records in the final four games.

Criticisms of Dolphins’ McDaniel

While McDaniel has performed well in three years, pundits want to see the Dolphins take that next step. The longer it takes for that to happen, the more criticism will pile up for the Miami head coach.

That’s already begun.

While appearing on the Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey, former Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott called McDaniel’s team “soft as [expletive].”

Current Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks shared a similar sentiment for how the team played in Week 13 versus the Green Bay Packers.

“I felt like we let the elements control the way that we played,” Brooks told the media after losing to the Packers, via FinsXtra. “I thought we were soft. Simple as that.”

The loss in Green Bay was Miami’s 11th straight defeat when the kickoff temperature was below 40 degrees.

Over the past several weeks, the Dolphins have also been a poor rushing team. McDaniel’s offense has averaged 59.4 rushing yards and 2.8 yards per carry in the past five games.

Not being able to establish a ground attack and playing poorly in cold weather suggests a lack of mental and physical toughness.

Those narratives could grow louder at the end of the season if the Dolphins don’t continue to contend for a playoff spot. They will visit the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets during the final two weeks of the season.

Both figure to be games below 40 degrees in temperature.

If the Dolphins lose each of those games (to teams with nothing to play for but draft position), McDaniel’s coaching seat could grow very warm.