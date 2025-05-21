Dolphins’ New Leader Speaks On Goals After Roster Shuffle

The Miami Dolphins are on the cusp of rolling out a nearly unrecognizable squad in 2025. With the team’s two biggest stars involved in heavy trade rumors, and an offseason that saw many key pieces depart, the team is looking for new leadership.

Starting running back and emerging super star Devon Achane says that new leader could be him.

“I feel like just me being more vocal this year because I feel like I wasn’t a big talkative person last year, but I feel like as the years keep going, you grow everybody and you get more comfortable,” said the running back via the teams website.

The young running back will be entering his third NFL season, but he will do so without the veteran who ushered him into the league, Raheem Mostert. With over a decades worth of NFL experience, Mostert is taking his wisdom to the Las Vegas Raiders where their first round pick Ashton Jeanty is sure to pick up a thing or two.

“It evolves a lot. I’ve still got (fullback) Alec (Ingold) in there, so that’s a great role model to look after. But like you said, we don’t have Raheem no more, so it’s kind of me and Alec now and just me being — it’s a few new guys — I’m going to tell them the same thing everybody told me when I came in, trying to help them out,” Achane said.

Achane On His Personal Goals For 2025

Achane has a very concrete goal for 2025. After a season where he led the entire team in offensive touches, and totaled 12 touchdowns on 907 rushing yards and 592 through the air, Achane has his sights set higher.

“This year probably — every year I want to get better — so as far as my numbers-wise, as far as in the rush game, I always want to try to hit 1,000 yards and then 500 yards (receiving),” Achane said. “I feel like I can do that as far as how much I’m being used and like the pass game that I was last year because I had a lot of receptions, and me watching film I felt like I left a lot of plays or I felt like I could have did more.”

Achane Speaks On New Look Running Back Room

Though the Dolphins’ offensive backfield still looks very much the same, there are a couple young players that Miami is going to need to step up if they want to get back to the post season.

“The Dolphins added a veteran presence to the locker room in Alexander Mattison, who has six seasons and 2,790 rushing yards under his belt, alongside rookie sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon II and undrafted free-agent Nate Noel,” wrote NFL.com’s Coral Smith. “They’ll join Achane and second-year back Jaylen Wright in working to turn things around in 2025.”

With this list of names, it is likely that Miami will enter the season with at least three backs on roster, probably four. Factoring in fullback Alec Ingold, there are a lot of mouths to feed in the Miami backfield. But Achane says he is not worried about things of that nature.

“No, we haven’t discussed that, but I just feel like any addition to the room is good,” Achane said on the crowded running back room. “It’s always good when you have a lot of backs and we’re all good at different areas. Everybody is better at something than somebody else and for us to have all of us dudes that can go out there and perform, I feel like that’s good to have in the room.”