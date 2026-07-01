Dolphins Tabbed to Sign Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowl Starter

Heading into the 2026 season, the Miami Dolphins appear to have a talent deficiency. While the team will no doubt aim to compete next season, the primary purpose this offseason did not appear to be building a contender. Instead, Miami prioritized getting younger and cheaper.

As a result, the new front office, led by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who was previously the vice president of player personnel for the Green Bay Packers, decided to move on from major pieces of the team.

While the team most likely got worse after losing Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, etc., they put themselves in a better position for future success. However, that does not mean the team is punting on the 2026 season. Something unique this Dolphins’ regime has done is add talented players, who have struggled in recent seasons, hoping that they will develop into their full potential given the opportunity.

For that reason, Miami has been linked to a former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback, who’s had a few down seasons and remains a free agent.

Miami Dolphins Named as Potential Destination for Former Packers Cornerback

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton released a list of free agents who can still help NFL teams in the 2026 season. Among them was former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was most recently a member of the Green Bay Packers. Moton listed the Miami Dolphins as a potential destination for the defender.

Moton wrote:

“Just two years ago, Trevon Diggs would’ve been a big-ticket free agent. He has two Pro Bowl seasons and one All-Pro campaign on his resume. In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys signed him to a five-year, $97 million extension.

Between 2023 and 2025, Diggs only played 22 games. He suffered multiple injuries that sidelined him for long stretches. The Cowboys released him in December of last year, and the Green Bay Packers claimed the boundary cornerback off waivers.

Diggs appeared in one regular-season game and played one defensive snap in the playoffs with the Packers, who cut him in January

Once a ball hawk in the Cowboys’ secondary, Diggs can rediscover his tip-top form if healthy ahead of the 2026 term. He finished the 2025 season without an interception, but if the six-year veteran makes it through training camp with another club, he could carve out a role in nickel and dime packages.”

Possibilities of Adding Trevon Diggs

Despite the Green Bay Packers quickly moving on from Diggs last season, signing him after the Cowboys released him showed that they had interest in his talent. Whether it was defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who is now the Dolphins’ head coach, or another member of the Packers front office remains unknown.

At 27 years old, Diggs could still bounce back and turn back into the ball-hawk he was earlier in his career. Additionally, due to his disappointing past few seasons and injury history, Diggs will likely not command a high-priced contract.

Despite the addition of Chris Johnson in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dolphins could use veteran cornerbacks with a proven track record. Meanwhile, Diggs could view Miami as a team where he might quickly rise up the depth chart and regrow his value.