Dolphins Trade Pitch Sees Them Cut Ties With Talented Offensive Weapon

The Miami Dolphins handed star running back De’Von Achane a sparkling new 4 year, $64 million contract extension with the team, making him the third-highest paid tailback in football behind only former Offensive Players of the Year, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley.

Behind Achane, however there are questions to be had.

Rookie sixth round pick Ollie Gordon looked good when thrown into action last season, and the team also acquired two new undrafted free agents, Carlos Washington Jr. and Anthony Hankerson, to compete with current third choice back Jaylen Wright and fourth choice Donovan Edwards, the latter of whom has yet to play a single down on offense in the NFL to-date.

Whilst Jaylen Wright came into the league with substantial hype back in 2024, he has less than 600 rushing yards over the course of his first two seasons. And with the ascension of Gordon, this figure may have little chance of changing anytime soon.

Should Miami Move off Ex-4th Round Pick?

So Moe Moton of Bleacher Report proposes that the Dolphins send Wright to AFC contenders, the Houston Texans, in exchange for a late Day 3 pick in the next NFL Draft in 2027.

Moton suggests that on Houston’s side, they ought to add another back to pair with offseason trade acquisition David Montgomery, given that he considers current RB2 Woody Marks to be in need of further competition.

“Houston should add another early-down ball-carrier to split touches with Montgomery. Last season, Woody Marks averaged an inefficient 3.6 yards per carry as the team’s lead rusher.” Moton wrote on July 14.

“Houston can inquire about Wright, who may be expendable on the Miami Dolphins’ rebuilding squad. He’s in competition with Ollie Gordon II for the No. 2 spot behind De’Von Achane. This move would give the Texans a solid early-down duo while Marks retains a specialist receiving role and adds kick-return duties.”

Can the Dolphins Afford to Trade Wright?

When Jaylen Wright was originally drafted, he sat behind not only Achane, but also Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the depth chart, leaving him as the RB4 to start the year.

Both Mostert and Wilson have since departed, but Wright’s status has not been elevated in the past two seasons as much as he would have liked.

With a new head coach and offensive system following the dismissal of former HC Mike McDaniel, there will be opportunities for fresh starts for many of the mid-roster level players, including Wright.

But that can be just as much a curse as a blessing; new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik may decide that there is very little room for Wright beyond being injury cover for Achane and Gordon, or he may elevate him to RB2 status.

With the other options on the roster; especially if at least one of them have a good camp; Miami will likely be fine with or without Wright, but they may not want to give up on the former fourth round pick so quickly.