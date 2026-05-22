Dolphins Trade Proposal Sends All-Pro Talent to the Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are in a firm rebuilding process after having moved on from wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, along with offensive lineman James Daniels over the past few months.

The 2026 NFL Draft saw the team make 13 selections, the most of any other team. And with so many selections the Dolphins were able to add bodies all around the roster, including at position groups that would not previously been identified as major areas of need.

One such position is at the off-the-ball linebacker position, where Miami added second rounder Jacob Rodriguez and fourth rounder Kyle Louis to a room that already features the likes of Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay and of course debutant first-team All-Pro Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks led the league in tackles and was subsequently named to the NFL’s most prestigious all-star team. And whilst recently-hired general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan named Brooks as one his five core players, some believe that the 28-year old could be the latest casualty of the new administration.

Especially given Sullivan already moved off one of his other “core five” players in Waddle, who was traded to the Denver Broncos in April ahead of the draft.

Dolphins Suggested to Part Ways with Star Defensive Player

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport proposes that in light of their rebuilding philosophy and positional additions in the draft, Miami should consider looking at trading Brooks to the linebacker-needy Cincinnati Bengals.

“After the Miami Dolphins drafted Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez in the second round of the 2026 draft, there was some chatter that contract-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks could be a trade candidate.” Davenport wrote.

Davenport also quotes an NDTV Sports piece from earlier this week that quoted the former first round pick as being unsure as to whether his future lies in South Florida or elsewhere.

“I don’t know. It could go either way, obviously. I’m just controlling what I can control—play football. I’m blessed to do it. So, I’m just going to keep approaching it that way.” Brooks said. Should the Dolphins Trade Brooks Ahead of Contract Year? Brooks has one year left on his three-year free-agent deal signed back in March 2024, and Davenport believes that if the team are not interested in making a long-term commitment to him, they are better off moving him to a possible suitor like the Bengals, and continue to accumulate draft picks to build for the future. “Last year, Brooks led the league with 183 total tackles and was named a first-team All-Pro. If the Dolphins don’t plan to re-up him, the time to trade the 28-year-old is now.” Davenport continued. “And given Cincinnati’s “all-in” approach to upgrading the defense this year, a package of picks headlined by a second-rounder is a deal worth making.”

This season, few Dolphins fans have any realistic hope that the franchise can even make a earnest attempt at making the postseason. With young players everywhere and many old faces gone, the best the team can reasonably hope for is a winning season that has multiple new, rookie faces looking like potential future starters.

So if Miami can get anything vaguely in the second-rounder range for Brooks, it would be wise for them to make that move ASAP.