Trade Proposal Sends $90 Million Star To AFC East Rival Patriots

Miami Dolphins super star Tyreek Hill has been involved in trade conversations since he placed himself on the trading block after a Week 18 loss. The $90 million dollar wideout walked back his comments and has maintained that he wants to be a Dolphin since. However, his lofty contract combined with his off the field antics have the fan base split.

On Thursday afternoon, NFL.com compiled a list of trade proposals their analysts would like to see happen in the last few months of the 2025 offseason. A proposal from formal first overall selection, David Carr, sends the troublesome wideout to the New England Patriots.

“Hill has been at the center of Dolphins headlines this offseason,” Carr began. “It actually started when he voiced his frustrations at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign in Miami, both for the Fins (who finished below .500 for the first time since 2019) and Hill (who missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in his nine-year career)… However, I’m not convinced Miami will keep him, considering his off-field issues and the fact that the franchise can save nearly $15 million by moving him, per Over The Cap.”

After spelling out the reasons the Fins might be ready to move on from Hill, Carr explained why the AFC East foe could be a potential dance partner.

“The Dolphins might be wary of trading within the division, but if not, the Patriots and Drake Maye certainly could use Hill’s services in the passing attack,” Carr concluded. “New England has admirably overhauled the offense this offseason, and Hill would continue that trend by giving Josh McDaniels a guy who can elevate his attack to the next level due to his speed and field-stretching ability.”

What New England Would Have To Give Up

The Patriots are going to enter the 2026 NFL Draft with nine total draft picks. The extra two picks came from trades to the Kansas City Chiefs, one of which will be in the fourth round.

In an article posted by The Athletic back in February, this same proposal was made. Chad Graff said that Hill would bring at most a fourth round pick. However, Graff laid out a scenario in which that fourth could be elevated to a third round pick should Hill elevate his play in 2025.

This article was written before Stefon Diggs joined the Patriots receiving core. This means that the 1,200 yard benchmark proposed may be outdated.

Can Miami’s Receiving Room Maintain Without Hill

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best one/two punches in the NFL. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are a dynamic duo that has combined for more than 3,500 yards in the last two seasons.

However, there is some serious fall off beyond these two. The team’s wide receiver three last season was Malik Washington. Washington had 26 catches for 223 yards in his rookie season in 2024. There was not another receiver to surpass the 100 yard mark on roster.

Miami identified this issue in the offseason and attempted to address it with the signing of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Westbrook-Ihkine exploded on the scene last season with an unforgettable 98 yard touchdown that ignited a three game hot streak in which he found pay dirt four times.