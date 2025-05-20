Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Gets Good News on Playing in 2028 Olympic Games

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill just might have his opportunity to become an Olympian.

Hill has expressed a desire to play flag football in the Los Angeles Olympics. He might be one step closer to making that dream a reality.

NFL clubs voted Tuesday at the Spring League Meeting to permit the participation of NFL players in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, according to a release by the league’s communication arm.

The approved resolution authorizes the league to work with the NFL Players Association, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), and the relevant Olympic authorities to implement rules governing the participation of NFL players in flag football, which makes its Olympic debut in 2028.

NFL Stars Want to Participate

Some of football’s biggest stars, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Hill, have expressed interest in competing in the Olympics.

“If I was a player, I would love to play,” former NFLPA president Domonique Foxworth said in a phone interview with Sportico. “As a young football player, it’s something that never crosses your mind. We like to win stuff, and a gold medal would be pretty damn cool.”

The NFL commissioner weighed in on the proposal and said it would be a big honor for any NFL player to represent their country.

“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”

Worldwide Excitement

The International Federation of American Football is ecstatic over the passage of the issue by the NFL.

“I warmly welcome the outcome of this vote, which promises to add another dimension to what is already shaping up to be a game-changing debut for flag football at the Olympic Games,” said IFAF President Pierre Trochet.

“The National Football League is home to the biggest stars in American football, who come from more and more countries, and now have the opportunity to shine on the greatest stage in world sport, showcasing everything that makes flag football a genuine worldwide phenomenon,” Trochet said. “IFAF’s 75 national federations join me in thanking our NFL partners for this further demonstration of their commitment to flag football in the Olympic movement. We will work together to ensure our sport contributes a defining element of LA28’s success.”

According to the release, the Olympic flag football competition will consist of six men’s teams and six women’s teams composed of 10 players per team, with the game itself a five-on-five format.

As per the terms agreed to on Tuesday, NFL player participation with their countries’ national flag football teams will begin with a tryout or qualification process in advance of the Olympic competition.

“Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we’re excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage,” said NFL Players Association Executive Director Lloyd Howell, Jr. “We look forward to working with the league, IFAF, and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety, and job.”