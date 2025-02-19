Dolphins Predicted to Still Consider Moving On From WR Tyreek Hill: Report

All appears to be find with the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill. The receiver publicly apologized for his post-Week 18 outburst, where he said he would consider other options outside the Dolphins this offseason.

The Dolphins seem to have accepted the apology and are ready to move on. But OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported NFL executives are telling him a different story.

“The Dolphins have final say on the matter,” Salguero wrote on Feb. 13. “And they might listen to offers for Hill, multiple NFL executives believe, so as to weigh adding multiple high-round draft picks in what is effectively the player’s final contract season before his salary cap number skyrockets in 2026.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Could Still Get Traded This Offseason?

Hill has been the subject of trade rumors since he didn’t mince words about potentially leaving Miami this offseason.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly, after the team’s Week 18 loss. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, described the receiver as just being “passionate” and frustrated about missing the playoffs. Hill then walked back his comments in an interview with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Feb. 7.

“I fully take it back. I’m going to take full accountability of it. I’m going to come back next year, hoping to still be there, and bust my tail for the team, for the guys, for the fans, for the whole city,” said Hill.

The receiver added that he will be back with the Dolphins in 2025.

Salguero suggested in his report, though, that Hill can’t simply put the genie back in the bottle. With his true doubts about the Dolphins organization out in the open, Miami may prefer to move on from the receiver.

Why 2025 Could Be the Time the Dolphins Part With Hill

The Dolphins might not be able to demand in a trade for Hill what they could have a year ago. The five-time All-Pro experienced a disappointing 2024 campaign where he averaged just 11.8 yards per catch.

That was his second-lowest average since his rookie season.

But Hill played through injuries, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six contests. Hill is also just a year removed from leading the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns.

So, he’s likely to still be in demand on the trade market.

If the Dolphins foresee wanting to trade Hill before his contract expires in 2026, this offseason could be the best time.

In 2026, Hill’s cap hit almost doubles to $51.9 million. That, coupled with the fact he will be a year older next offseason, could make trading Hill then much harder.

A post-June 1 trade this offseason likely makes the most sense. The Dolphins would save $14.97 million toward the 2025 salary cap and more than $39 million for 2026 by dealing Hill after June 1 this summer.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins could receive draft compensation back for Hill at a time when he still could have a lot of value on the market.

More than likely, Hill will return to the Dolphins this season. But if Salguero’s report is an indication of anything, the trade rumors around Miami’s top receiver are not going away despite his apology.