Ex-Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Gets Worrying Prediction Before Week 1

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins cut ties with most of the players that had shaped the 2020s for the team.

A majority of those players quickly found other teams, where they appear ready to make an impact. However, that was not the case for former Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who remains unsigned before the 2026 NFL season.

Unfortunately for Hill, his remaining unsigned is not a surprise. He suffered a dislocated knee that resulted in multiple torn ligaments, including the ACL, during Miami’s Monday Night Football win over the New York Jets in Week 4.

Now, an NFL analyst has revealed a worrying prediction for Tyreek Hill.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Receives Worrying Prediction

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted what would happen with the biggest names left in the NFL market. For former Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, Knox predicted Hill would remain unsigned through the early regular season.

Knox wrote: “A four-time first-team All-Pro at wide receiver, the 32-year-old also has one Super Bowl ring and one league receiving-yardage crown.

Hill is undoubtedly a big name, but he’s also coming off of a very significant knee injury that he suffered last September. The injury involved multiple torn ligaments, and Hill is still in the recovery process.

Hill had 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in four games before the injury last season. While he may lack some of his trademark speed upon his return, he could help a contender as a complementary receiver.

Just don’t expect Hill to sign until he’s healthier and has a good idea of which teams are legitimate contenders.”

While Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had previously stated that the realistic expectation was for Hill to be ready for the regular season opener in 2026. However, Rosenhaus also stated at the time that Hill would only require one surgery, and the receiver ended up undergoing two surgeries following the injury.

In Rosenhaus’ latest update, he revealed that Hill was unlikely to sign with a team before the season, as he continued to focus on his recovery.

Tyreek Hill’s Future

While Hill remaining unsigned before the season is no surprise, Knox is expecting Hill to miss a significant portion of the season.

Hill’s situation appears familiar to another former Miami Dolphins wide receiver. After receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the 2021 Super Bowl, he remained unsigned prior to the season as he recovered from his injury. While Beckham Jr. spent the 2022 season teasing that he would join multiple teams, he ended up missing the entire season. Beckham Jr. returned in 2023 as he signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $16 million contract.

Perhaps a similar path awaits Hill, as for now it appears he will not join a new team any time soon. However, unlike Beckham Jr., Hill obtaining $16 million in free agency appears unrealistic. If he does miss the entire season, which is a possibility, Hill would be a 33-year-old free agent coming off a major knee injury.

Hopefully the former Dolphins wide receiver can sign with a team and rebuild his value for next season’s free agency period.