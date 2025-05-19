Dolphins Urged to Reunite With $90 Million All-Pro

Last season, the Miami Dolphins waived cornerback Xavien Howard without much fanfare. They let him know early in the spring that he would be a cap casualty and would be a June 1 release.

The Dolphins went with Kendall Fuller, a retread from the Washington Commanders, who was released after one season. With the looming trade of All-Pro Jalen Ramsey blowing in the wind, the Dolphins need a pair of cornerbacks to learn the system and take over the secondary.

A Potential Return to Miami?

One possible move brought up by the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly is that the Dolphins should give Howard one more year in the sun.

“I support this move. I know Xavien is in great shape. I have spoken to him,” Kelly said on the Dolphins Collective podcast. “He is willing. He has not played anywhere last year because he fell in love with being a dad, picking the kids up from school and stuff.”

There have been no formal discussions between the two sides, and that was confirmed by Dolphins’ insider Alain Poupart, who is also on the podcast.

“There has been no movement towards that, though,” Poupart said.

Howard had a stellar career with the Dolphins and deserves the opportunity to have a farewell tour with the team, according to Kelly.

Howard spent eight seasons with Miami and played in all three playoff games during that span. He was a tour-time Pro Bowler and has said he wants to play for a contender and would be willing to take less money under the right circumstances.

Why Xavien Howard Didn’t Play Football Last Year

For the last season, Howard coached at Fort Lauderdale Western High School in Broward County, Florida. He also spent a lot of time with the family, but did find time to work out for two teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals, but the parties could not agree to terms.

Kelly said both teams wanted Howard to sign an injury waiver, and the cornerback’s camp would not agree to it.

Howard was rehabilitating from a foot injury that required surgery to correct. The teams did not want to be on the hook in the event he suffered another injury to the same foot.

“I’d rather take a pay cut to go to a team that’s going to go further in the playoffs,” Howard told “The OGs” Podcast last March when discussing his future as a free agent. “I’ve got my money and stuff like that. I’m to the point, how much money do you really need?

“My goal is always to win a Super Bowl. Don’t let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl. Some people get paid, and some people win a Super Bowl. Some people do both. You do both, you’re different. I want to be different, but I want to win a Super Bowl now. I’ve already (been) paid, but now (a Super Bowl is) what I’m looking forward to.”

Howard started 99 games for Miami and accumulated 29 picks. Last season, he was viewed as a high-profile free agent. This year, he appears to be an afterthought.