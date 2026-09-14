Why Dolphins Traded Jaylen Waddle to Broncos

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2026 NFL season with the least-experienced WR depth chart in the NFL.

That’s in part because they traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos this offseason.

The Dolphins lost their season opener to the Las Vegas Raiders while struggling to move the ball, while Waddle had to wait an extra day to start his Broncos tenure. Denver opens its season on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins’ move to trade Waddle wasn’t illogical, particularly given what they got in return for the explosive wide receiver.

But if Waddle hits the ground running in Denver, it’s going to be that much more painful for Miami to watch what he’s doing while missing out on what he could be doing instead in a Dolphins uniform.

Jaylen Waddle Trade Details

The trade between the Dolphins and Broncos was announced on Wednesday, March 18:

Broncos Get: Jaylen Waddle, No. 111 pick

Jaylen Waddle, No. 111 pick Dolphins Get: No. 30 pick, No. 94 pick, No. 130 pick

The Dolphins ended up moving up from 30 to 27 to pick San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.

The 94th pick stayed put with the Dolphins and they used it on Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell.

Miami also kept pick 130 and used it on edge rusher Trey Moore from Texas.

So those are the three players, essentially, that have to pan out to make the Waddle trade feel good in the long run for Miami.

Why’d Dolphins Trade Jaylen Waddle?

The Dolphins essentially decided they were entering a different era of their team, and Waddle didn’t make sense to keep around on a big contract.

Waddle ranked fourth in receiving yards among AFC receivers since he entered the league, so he’d lived up to the player Miami wanted him to be.

But with the Dolphins building a roster and draft pick cupboard that looks more about the future than the present, Waddle being sent away made sense. Miami is eating a lot of dead money this year to try to have a brighter future, so keeping Waddle while getting rid of a lot of other talent wouldn’t have really added up.

Why’d Broncos Want Jaylen Waddle?

The Broncos wanted another standout wide receiver in addition to Courtland Sutton. QB Bo Nix now has a lot of weapons to throw to, and the passing attack should put pressure on opposing defenses all across the field and with an additional vertical dimension to it, as well.

“It’s definitely new beginnings,” Waddle said at the time of the trade. “I just look at it as a new opportunity to go out there with a new team in a great place, play along great talent and help out as best I can.”

Broncos are a team with Super Bowl aspirations, which is a long way away from what Waddle would’ve been feeling in Miami this season.

Denver will know the trade worked out simply if Waddle makes plays that matter in big games. He’s certainly got the talent to do so.