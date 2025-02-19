$160 Million Ex Vikings QB Has A Very Surprising Projected Suitor

The Minnesota Vikings have a complex, documented decision to make at quarterback this season, whether it be a.) Sam Darnold, b.) JJ McCarthy, or c.) Suprise Candidate

However, a slightly more overlooked portion of the season concerns the future of former Vikings and New York Giants QB, Daniel Jones.

Jones joined the Vikings towards the end of last season after getting cut by the Giants – the final closure on the disastrous 4 year, $160 million deal dished to the former Duke product after his sole playoff appearance – and win – in 2022.

Whilst he didn’t play a single snap for Minnesota this past year after joining, there was some talk that he may re-sign if the team jettisons Sam Darnold in favor of former #10 overall pick in 2024, JJ McCarthy, as a backup.

Where Will Daniel Jones End Up?

As the probability of Darnold signing a long-term deal to stay in the midwest gets smaller and smaller, the reality of Jones staying as a Viking became the most likely resolution for a player still getting accustomed to not being the incumbent starter, after almost six years in that role in New York.

In a surprising report on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers insider, Andrew Fillipponi stated that sources believe the team could be interested in bringing in the the 27 year old – via JPA Football.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Steelers have interest in free agent quarterback Daniel Jones, a source from within the organization told @ThePoniExpress “There’s interest in former Giants QB Daniel Jones inside the Steelers organization. Quote: “[The Steelers] could do a lot worse than… pic.twitter.com/1FpqkOq04g — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 18, 2025

Filliponi said on his radio show, 93.7 The Fan, “There’s interest in former Giants QB Daniel Jones inside the Steelers organization. Quote: “[The Steelers] could do a lot worse than Jones.” With the belief he actually is a good fit for Arthur Smith’s offense. And Mike Tomlin’s preference for a mobile quarterback.”

Do The Steelers Make Sense For Jones?

The Steelers are unlikely to retain both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson this offseason, with the pair both heading to free agency next month.

And picking at #21 in the draft this season, it is unlikely Pittsburgh will be able to select one of the two standout QB prospects, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are both projected to go in the top 10 in what is a very weak quarterback class.

So to free agency the Steelers will go again. And whilst Aaron Rodgers has been pegged as a very possible addition to the roster, Jones could add some security and starting level experience to backup the 41 year old, who is just 18 months coming off of a serious Achilles tear.

Jones had, to put it very generously, an up-and-down career in New York, where he threw for 14,82 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in 6 years, averaging a passer rating of 84.3 and a surprisingly respectable completion percentage of 64.1.

Ultimately, his time at the Giants will be viewed as an abject failure, save his one strong career year in 2022.

The Steelers are not delusional to believe he could be the future of the organization, but he could lend some vague competency and pedigree to a quarterback room whose make-up looks very uncertain going into the 2025 season.