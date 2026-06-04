Former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Has a New Job in the NFC

As the Minnesota Vikings welcome in their new general manager Nolan Teasley, their former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, has also found a new role.

After getting fired in January, it seemed a reunion with the San Francisco 49ers was in store for Adofo-Mensah, but it was unclear in what capacity he would rejoin his former team.

“One thing as I’m talking to you guys, I will give you a little heads up — we brought Kwesi back in the fold, and we’re really excited,” John Lynch said in February. “It kind of happened organically. Kind of humbled that as a friend, Kwesi called me right when [the Vikings fired him] and just kind of as a throwaway, ‘Kwesi, we always loved having you, so just know you got a place with us.’ And that developed into more substantive talks, and we’re bringing him back in kind of a personnel executive role that, after the draft, I think we hope to give more finality to.”

Now, his exact role has been solved.

The 49ers have officially hired Adofo-Mensah as vice president, personnel & strategy. He previously served as director of football research & development and manager of football research & development for the Niners.

Former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Heads Back Out West for his Next Football Chapter

Adofo-Mensah was unceremoniously dismissed from the Vikings after four disappointing years of poor drafts. The Vikings then promoted longtime executive Rob Brzezinski to interim GM to handle the draft until a new general manager could be found. The Vikings hired Seattle Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley this week.

Coming from a Wall Street and analytics background, Adofo-Mensah never found much footing in Minnesota. His first draft class that included first-round pick Lewis Cine ended up as one of the worst for the Vikings in recent memory, and his controversial pick of quarterback J.J. McCarthy in 2024 is still a topic of debate.

After his firing, the Vikings pivoted back to a traditional football evaluator in Teasely, who must now decide who his starting quarterback will be in 2026.

Vikings GM Nolan Teasley Has a Big Decision on his Hands

His introductory press conference was brief, but Teasely made it clear how he was going to build this team.

“The quarterback and the head coach are the two most important people in the building,” said Teasley. “We’re going to build our operation and our foundation around supporting them so that they can be the best version of themselves at all times.”

Both Kyler Murray and McCarthy will be dueling this summer for the job, but whether McCarthy sticks around or gets traded will be Teasley’s call, as he has full control over the 53-man roster.

“In terms of managing, we’re gonna rely on the coaching staff. I think the goal was to build a deep and competitive quarterback room, and I think that was executed,” he said.

The Vikings are slated to wrap up OTA’s soon before a short break, where the picture of who might win the job may be clearer.