Vikings, 49ers Get Intriguing Trade Idea After Kyler Murray Injury

The Minnesota Vikings‘ QB situation took a major hit after Kyler Murray left the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion. Despite losing Murray, the Vikings came from behind to win 39-22, including a 22-point fourth quarter.

Carson Wentz came off the bench and went 13-for-19 on his pass attempts for 133 passing yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 123.5. Nonetheless, the long-term picture is whether the Vikings will consider trading down later for another QB to add depth.

Concussions are a delicate situation, and Minnesota will likely err on the side of caution with Murray. Moreover, while Wentz performed admirably coming off the bench, the veteran is also injury-prone, as he showed last season. After coming in for the injured J.J. McCarthy last season, Wentz suffered a season-ending injury, leading the team to start Max Brosmer.

As a result, Cody Williams of FanSided believes that the Vikings should look to do all they can to trade for San Francisco 49ers backup Mac Jones. In a Sept. 13 article, Williams proposed that Minnesota offer wideout Tai Felton and a 2027 third-round pick.

“The 49ers have been relatively steadfast that they won’t trade Mac Jones, but the right offer and the right circumstances could change that,” Williams wrote. “In this instance, San Francisco’s injury-ridden wide receiver room just got worse after the Australia trip with rookie De’Zhaun Stribling suffering an ankle injury.

“Thus, if the Vikings would be willing to deal from a strength in their young receiver depth, perhaps they could pry Jones loose from the Niners for Tai Felton and a Day 2 pick.”

Carson Wentz Might Not Be Able to Hold Down the Fort

Wentz will have a chance to show he can still contribute as a starting QB when the Vikings face another NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Nonetheless, Williams doesn’t believe Wentz can hold down the fort for as long as Murray is out with his concussion. Then, there’s McCarthy, who Williams also isn’t sold on, given how the Vikings handled this process.

“Wentz’s best days are behind him as age and health have taken their toll, and that’s before you talk about his always-present questionable decision-making,” Williams added in his article. “Furthermore, the option behind him is McCarthy, and the team has shown at every turn — except for him making the roster — that they don’t have much interest in him starting games for this team.

“Admittedly, it might seem overreactive for the Vikings to be this gung-ho to give up draft picks and a receiver for a backup quarterback, especially if there’s a chance that Murray returns to the field in some time. However, if they get word that it could be a lengthy absence, then this is a move they have to consider in order to keep the season afloat.”

Vikings Get Assessment on QB Situation Ahead of Week 2

Any QB trade doesn’t look likely, at least not until a realistic timeline for Murray is revealed. After the Vikings’ comeback win over Green Bay, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” offered his thoughts on the team’s QB situation going forward.

“I have to imagine Carson Wentz is going to get the start next Sunday against the Bears in Chicago,” Zulgad said in a Sept. 13 video from SKOR North. “How does it play out from there? Who knows at this point. J.J. McCarthy is now the backup quarterback.

“I have to think Kyler is going to be out for a couple of weeks, and if Carson Wentz plays well, I’m guessing that because Kyler signed a one-year contract, Carson Wentz, if he’s playing well, holds on to the job.”