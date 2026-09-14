Vikings Get Clear Assessment of QB Situation After Kyler Murray Injury

After an offseason, OTAs, and the early part of training camp, when the quarterback situation was the main topic surrounding the Minnesota Vikings, it’s back in the spotlight after Kyler Murray’s concussion.

Carson Wentz came off the bench and went 13-for-19 on his pass attempts for 133 passing yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 123.5 in the 39-22 come from behind win in Week 1 over the Green Bay Packers. Moreover, the veteran QB was sacked three times, but more importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over as the team scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

As the week goes on, the severity of Murray’s concussion will become clearer, and he’ll likely miss at least the Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. After the Vikings’ comeback win over Green Bay, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” offered his thoughts on the team’s QB situation going forward.

“I have to imagine Carson Wentz is going to get the start next Sunday against the Bears in Chicago,” Zulgad said in a Sept. 13 video from SKOR North. “How does it play out from there? Who knows at this point. J.J. McCarthy is now the backup quarterback.

“I have to think Kyler is going to be out for a couple of weeks, and if Carson Wentz plays well, I’m guessing that because Kyler signed a one-year contract, Carson Wentz, if he’s playing well, holds on to the job.”

Carson Wentz Not Given Guarantee of Keeping Starting Job

Zulgad isn’t ready to hand the Vikings’ starting quarterback job to Wentz, especially with the situation changing again after Murray’s concussion. He explained why plenty of questions still surround the position.

“Am I going to offer any assurances that I think Carson Wentz is the guy or should be? Absolutely not,” Zulgad added. “The Vikings’ quarterback situation has been and will continue to be definitely in flux, but any hope that Kyler was going to come close to playing 17 games appears to be out the window after he gets injured, and the quarterback carousel here with the Vikings continues to turn.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson on Comeback Win Over Packers

Justin Jefferson benefited from Wentz coming in as the wideout recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns, matching his tally from last season in his first game of the 2026 campaign. After the win, Jefferson was blunt about the team’s performance.

“It’s really just the way this team has always been battling. We always face adversity,” Jefferson told CBS Sports after the win. “We always go through something in the game. But that’s the way to come back from that difficult of a win. With this team, they’re a great team, great players all over the field. So it was definitely great to come back in that second half and get this win.”

Along with the Vikings’ offense, the defense also played a major role in the comeback. Minnesota’s defense also came up with several key plays, sacking Jordan Love four times and intercepting him once. Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel led the way, with Turner recording a sack and forcing a fumble, while Van Ginkel finished with 1.5 sacks.

Brian Flores’ defense made the necessary adjustments after halftime. The Vikings gave up 19 points in the first half but held Green Bay to just three after the break, helping secure the win.