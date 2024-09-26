Vikings’ Aaron Jones Sends Packers Fans Warning Ahead of Revenge Game

Ahead of a Week 4 return to Lambeau Field, Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones stated his plans for a Lambeau Leap for old times’ sake with Green Bay Packers fans.

The leap has been hard to shake since Jones signed with the Vikings in March. He jumped into the New York Giants‘ stands on his first touchdown in purple and gold.

Jones intends to bring the celebration to Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium, too, dubbing it the “Bank Vault.”

“The Bank is open on Sundays,” he said with a laugh after a Week 2 win over the San Francisco 49ers, per the Pioneer Press.

Jones’ return to Green Bay is one of the biggest storylines for both teams who hope to gain an edge in the NFC North division title chase with a win on Sunday.

Former Packers RB Aaron Jones Addresses His Finals Days in Green Bay

Addressing his departure from the Packers, Jones said that his release in March was a business decision after he previously took a pay cut with the Packers in 2023.

“To be honest, my last time walking out of there, I thought I was coming back,” Jones admitted, adding that his farewell published by The Players’ Tribune was his chance to close the Packers chapter of his career.

“I feel like I didn’t say goodbye. …I just wanted to let them know ‘Hey, it’s nothing but love and respect,’ ” Jones told reporters. “I’m here now. This is where my heart is. I love being here. I love everything about this organization. But I just want to tell them thank you for my time there, for accepting me, allowing me to become the player that I am.”

Jones has received largely positive feedback from Packers fans on social media since he left, crediting the Packers community for accepting him.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised Jones beyond his abilities as a player — noting the special person he was in Green Bay.

“He was everything. There’s a reason he was a captain here, and he did so much for the community. And he just – I thought he always represented the organization the way you want a player to represent the organization,” ” LaFleur said in a September 25 news conference. “He’s helped so many people and just a good positive spirit. He would always put his arm around anybody that was struggling in the locker room. I think a lot of guys truly looked up to him, and his legacy will live on forever.”

Vikings’ Aaron Jones Has a Strong Chance at a Lambeau Leap

Despite the Vikings (3-0) gaining respect in national power rankings, they enter Week 4 as 2.5-point underdogs to the Packers (2-1), per FanDuel Sportsbook.

This week kicks off both teams’ divisional schedules in what was expected to be a loaded NFC North division.

The Vikings running game is renewed with Jones after several down years, surpassing 100 yards on the ground in every game this season. Jones has 42 carries for 228 yards rushing on the season while adding 97 receiving yards for two total touchdowns.

Green Bay has allowed the 10th fewest yards on the ground (105.6 per game) this season, but the Vikings run game proved productive against the Houston Texans and 49ers — also top-10 run defenses through three weeks.