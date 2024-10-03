Sam Darnold Overshadows Vikings’ Unsung Hero of Undefeated Start

Any conversation about the Minnesota Vikings‘ unexpected 4-0 start has to begin with quarterback Sam Darnold, but running back Aaron Jones should be topic 1-A.

Minnesota inked the former Green Bay Packers running back to a one-year deal worth $7 million after Jones’ former team released him over the offseason. But Green Bay’s loss has come at the extreme gain of the Vikings.

“The Packers wanted to move on from the aging Jones a year early, and boy were they a year early,” Benjamin Solak of ESPN wrote on October 1. “Jones looks as spry as ever in Minnesota, where the Vikings are wisely managing his touches with a healthy dash of Ty Chandler (who also looks good). Jones remains one of the best pass-catching backs in the league for his vision and elusiveness.”

Aaron Jones Has Proven Crucial Cog in Banged Up Vikings Offense

Jones’ contributions have been crucial, particularly in the passing game as both a producer and a threat that defenses must respect out of the backfield.

That would probably be true regardless of circumstance, but all the injuries Minnesota’s offense has battled through the first month of the season have rendered Jones’ presence that much more important.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison went down in Week 1 with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of that contest and the next two. He returned on Sunday against the Packers at Lambeau Field and caught 3 passes for 72 yards and his first TD of the year in a 31-29 Vikings victory.

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson remains sidelined due to a knee injury he sustained late last season against the Detroit Lions.

Hockenson won’t be back this weekend in London against the New York Jets. However, the team opened his practice window and he will have the bye in Week 6 to continue his rehabilitation in an attempt to get back for a game against the Lions in Minneapolis on October 20.

Even star wideout Justin Jefferson missed a portion of a game when he left early against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 with a quad contusion. None of it has mattered, though, as the Vikings remain undefeated — largely because of the consistently elite play from both Jones and Darnold, as well as a defense that has been confusing playoff-caliber quarterbacks all season long.

Aaron Jones, Sam Darnold Posting Impressive Stats Through Vikings’ 4-0 Start

Jones has amassed 321 rushing yards and 1 TD on 64 carries for an average of 5 yards per attempt. He’s also hauled in 16 catches for 143 yards and a score.

Darnold, meanwhile, has completed nearly 69% of his passes for 932 yards and a league-leading 11 TDs against just 3 INTs. He’s also leading the NFL in TD percentage (10.4%) and overall passer rating (118.9), per Pro Football Reference.

While Jones just earned the sweet taste of success in a revenge game against his former team in Green Bay, Darnold will get the same chance in London on Sunday morning against the Jets.

New York drafted the quarterback No. 3 overall in 2018 before releasing him following the 2020 season.