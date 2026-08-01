Aaron Jones Sr. Doesn’t Hold Back on Vikings QB Competition

The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback competition continues to take shape as training camp rolls on and the preseason approaches. Once exhibition games begin, J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray will get their first opportunity to show how their work on the practice field translates to live action ahead of the 2026 season.

One player who isn’t working with both signal-callers is Aaron Jones Sr., and the veteran running back appeared on the July 31 edition of “Good Morning Football,” where he shared his thoughts on the battle between McCarthy and Murray.

“It’s been a lot of fun watching those guys get after it. Both of them bring a lot of energy,” Jones said. “As players, we feel like we have to put our best foot forward. We can’t let either one of those guys down, especially in a battle.

“You don’t want to give one of them a reason to say, ‘Oh, I dropped this pass for this guy and caught it for the other.’ It raises everybody’s level of play. You want to be at your best for both quarterbacks so it’s an even shake for both of them.”

Aaron Jones Sr. on Differences Between J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray

Moreover, while Jones didn’t receive a question about who should be QB1 for the Vikings, he was asked what differences he notices between the two signal-callers.

“Kyler has experience when it comes to how long he’s played in the league, and J.J. is just kind of getting that experience,” Jones added. “But that experience was big for him last year, and you can tell it has helped J.J.

“He came back this year with a deeper understanding of the playbook. He can get guys lined up and handle those different things. I would say that was the biggest difference. Those reps have really helped J.J. during OTAs, and you can tell he’s taken a step.”

Jones will be looking to provide support from the backfield for whoever wins the QB competition in Minnesota. Last season, Jones played 366 total snaps for the Vikings, leading to a 65.0 overall PFF grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings’ veteran carried the ball 132 times for 548 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jones also averaged 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 12 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, he caught 28 passes on 37 targets for 199 receiving yards and a touchdown. Whoever wins the competition will benefit from having production out of the backfield, whether it’s in the run or passing game.

Justin Jefferson Gives Update on Vikings’ QB Competition

Amid the QB battle ongoing between McCarthy and Murray, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson issued an update on the team’s QB competition and what he’s seeing from the two signal-callers.

“Improvements,” Jefferson told reporters on July 31. “I see a lot of great plays being out there. I just see a lot of learning out there. We’re really all just trying to get on the same page and get connected like we know we should be. Once it all gets dialed in, the connection, the relationship, and all of that stuff just comes together.”