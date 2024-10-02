Aaron Rodgers Admits Weakness That Vikings Are Poised to Exploit

The Minnesota Vikings menacing defense should be enticed ahead of a Week 5 London matchup where New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he’s hobbled by a knee injury.

On Tuesday, October 1, Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and said that his knee is a “little banged up” and “swollen” following a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Rodgers admitted that it wasn’t his best showing, but footage seen of him appearing frustrated on the sidelines was largely injury-related. Rodgers failed to throw a touchdown and completed just 57.1% of his passes. His knee injury was evident given the Broncos sacked Rodgers five times and tallied 14 quarterback hits as well.

Rodgers, 40, doesn’t have the mobility he once did during his prime with the Green Bay Packers and could be in for a rough day in London.

The Vikings lead the NFL in pressures (69), quarterback hits (37) and sacks (17) and have blitzed more than any team in the league so far this season.

Vikings’ Harrison Smith Ribs Aaron Rodgers During Celebrity Golf Tournament

Previewing his Week 5 matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers gave praise to veteran Harrison Smith, who he’s admitted in the past is one of the “most frustrating” players he’s faced.

Smith and Rodgers did not face each other for the first time in Smith’s 12-year career last season since Rodgers left for the Jets.

No matter. Smith made up for lost time by getting under Rodgers’ skin at a celebrity golf tournament this summer.

“A phenomenal golfer by the way, he had a great year at [Lake] Tahoe. He’s also picked me off twice in his career,” Rodgers said of Smith before letting out a laugh, “which he made sure he told me about when we played together out there.”

Securing his 35th career interception in a season-opening win against the New York Giants, Smith could add to his total against Rodgers for old times’ sake. Smith has the most interceptions of any active player on an NFL roster this season.

“Harrison’s a great dude, still playing at a high level, still a master of disguise,” Rodgers added.

Vikings Open as Betting Favorites Over Jets in Week 5 London Matchup

For the first time since Week 1, the Vikings open as the betting favorites of their upcoming matchup.

FanDuel has Minnesota as 2.5-point favorites over New York for the neutral site matchup in London, which has shown a strong contingency of Vikings fans over the years. Minnesota is 3-0 in London games dating back to 2013.

The Jets are 0-1 with their only international game coming in a 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. That was Jets head coach Robert Saleh‘s first year.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell led the Vikings to a 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Stadium in London during the 2022 season.

Aside from a monstrous 10-catch, 147-yard performance from Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the game featured six converted field goals, two in spectacular fashion.

Saints kicker Will Lutz converted from 60 yards out with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining to give New Orleans the lead. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph replied with a 47-yarder with just 24 seconds to clinch the game for Minnesota.