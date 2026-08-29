Former Vikings WR Adam Thielen Announces Major Career News

Several former Minnesota Vikings players have entered the podcasting space. Ben Leber has his show “Sound the Horn,” alongside Cy Amundson, while Antony Barr and Eric Kendricks have “Bent Outta Shape.”

Nonetheless, Vikings fans will need to expand their bandwidth for podcasts, as former wideout Adam Thielen is also launching his own. Moreover, Thielen’s show called “Dialed” isn’t sticking to just football; he intends to cover other sports as well and aspects of life.

“Just showing how guys get dialed, right?” Thielen said during an Aug. 28 appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “I always talk about, like, man, I got to go get dialed in, whether it’s golf, football, what have you, being a husband, being a father.

“There’s always improvement, always something to work on to get truly dialed. So this podcast dives into male and female athletes, performers, entertainers, how they got to the top of the top and how they stayed there.

“A lot of them are 10, 12, 15-year professional athletes. And how did they do that? And then at the end, it always ties back to golf. So why do you play golf? Why do you love golf? Does it help you in your sport? Does it not?”

Adam Thielen Shares More Insight on New Podcast

Thielen had 542 catches for 6,751 yards and scored 57 touchdowns in 146 games for the Vikings in his career, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, this new podcast seems set to combine football and golf as sports, along with aspects of life, which is likely to ensure his show offers listeners something different.

“Just tying a little bit of golf into it,“ Thielen added. “All the people on the podcast have some tie to golf and love for the game. So that’s kind of the gist. I’m excited to share it to everybody. There’s some really cool things that have popped up through the first couple interviews, even youth sports.

“What kind of sports did they play when they were growing up? I think people will be shocked at how much every interviewer so far has talked about how important it was to play multiple sports as a kid; I was hoping that would come out through this, but it was really cool to see. I just did.”

Another Vikings Wideout Could Have New Career Role

Recently, another former Vikings wideout, Randy Moss, was around the team during training camp, helping players prepare for the 2026 season. Despite not being an official coach on Kevin O’Connell’s staff, Moss might be leaned on throughout the season to share his input from both off- and on-field perspectives.

“Randy’s become a guy that I talk to quite often,” O’Connell told reporters on Aug. 20. “He talks to me more now than he did when I was teammates with him. I remind him of that often.

“But I love him to death, and [with] all his experiences and what he’s been through personally, he’s got so much perspective to share, on and off the field, and he’s willing to share it. And I hope to have him as much around here as much as we possibly can.”