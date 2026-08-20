Kevin O’Connell Reveals Randy Moss’s New Role With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are leaning into their history, namely all-time great wide receiver Randy Moss, as they try to write a new chapter in Kevin O’Connell’s fifth year as head coach.

O’Connell spoke on Thursday, August 20 about the expanded role Moss has assumed with the team, albeit in an unofficial capacity — meaning he isn’t a hired contributor to the coaching staff or front office, at least for now.

“Randy’s become a a guy that I talk to quite often,” O’Connell told reporters Thursday, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “He talks to me more now than he did when I was teammates with him. I remind him of that often. But I love him to death, and [with] all his experiences and what he’s been through personally, he’s got so much perspective to share, on and off the field, and he’s willing to share it. And I hope to have him as much around here as much as we possibly can.”

Jordan Addison Could Perhaps Benefit Most From Randy Moss’s Guidance

Moss’s advice and perspective could potentially manifest in a number of ways to aid a number of players at different points in their NFL careers.

Minnesota has one of the best receivers in football at the top of the position group in Justin Jefferson, who is among the few pass-catchers of his generation who might one day be in the same conversation with Moss as among the best wideouts in the history of the sport.

But while Jefferson may need less guidance or advice than most, fourth-year pass-catcher Jordan Addison could perhaps use a mentor in Moss who dealt with similar off-field controversies and negative outside perceptions early in his career.

Addison busted onto the scene with a strong rookie campaign in 2023, but his production has declined in each of the past two seasons. The 24 year old has also dealt with legal concerns in each of his first three campaigns, though all have been relatively minor from a macro perspective.

New arrival Jauan Jennings has also been a polarizing figure in the league, more so for his on-field antics and butting heads with opponents. Still, Jennings has a reputation for running hot and letting competition boil over into conflict, which also potentially renders him a player for whom Moss’s advice might resonate in more ways than one.

Randy Moss May Be Able to Help Kyler Murray Establish Stronger Connection With Justin Jefferson

Veteran quarterback and Minnesota newcomer Kyler Murray may also be a beneficiary of Moss’s presence, as he enters the fray as the Vikings starter with a considerable amount of pressure on his shoulders.

Reports out of camp have indicated that Murray is working diligently to build a strong connection with Jefferson, but has hit some bumps in the road in that regard.

As one of the few players in league history who can truly understand a talent like Jefferson, Moss’s perspective from the WR side of that connection might help Murray to mesh better with his uber-talented target in the weeks to come.