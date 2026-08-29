Adam Thielen Gives True Thoughts on Kyler Murray Being Vikings QB1

The Minnesota Vikings have a new starting QB heading into the 2026 NFL season. Kyler Murray edged out J.J. McCarthy for the starting job during training camp, and now all focus is on the former No. 1 pick getting a fresh start in Minnesota.

Over the offseason, the Arizona Cardinals decided to cut ties with Murray. As a free agent, Murray likely wanted to head somewhere he could challenge for the starting job and bounce back, which is why the Vikings probably made sense for him.

Now that Murray is a starter once again, former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen shared his thoughts on the team’s new signal-caller and even revealed what he was told behind the scenes during the QB competition with McCarthy.

“I think from him individually, I’ve just seen and heard a lot of confidence since they named him the starter,” Thielen said during an Aug. 28 appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “It was kind of this battle, and I don’t think really anyone was sticking out as the guy before that. And then they named him the starter.

“You just see this confidence, leadership, and kind of swagger as he continued to just, I think Paul Allen mentioned it on the radio and told me that he went, I don’t know what it was, like 16 or 18 in the next seven-on-seven and team periods the next day after he was named the starter.”

During his seven seasons in Arizona, Murray posted a 92.2 QB rating with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions over 87 games, per StatMuse.

What Kyler Murray Is Bringing to Vikings Offense

Moreover, Thielen noted the vibe Murray is bringing to the Vikings offense now that he’s QB1. Murray will need to hit the ground running in Week 1 when Minnesota face the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13.

“I just see more of that confidence and swagger, and just a guy that’s going to go out there and when you get in the huddle with him, you’re going to feel like you’re going to go score points, and that can do a lot,“ Thielen added.

“Now, if there’s not positive momentum early, you’re not really quite sure what could happen. But the other side is true as well. If he comes out there and momentum is good and they go score some points, like, who knows what could happen with this team and that’s what’s exciting about it.”

Kyler Murray Gets Clear Advice Ahead of 2026 Season

With Murray now leading the Minnesota offense, ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards recently offered the quarterback some straightforward advice to help him find success with the Vikings.

“When you think about their offense, [Jordan] Addison, [Justin] Jefferson, [T.J.] Hockenson, [Aaron] Jones, they have some outstanding skilled players,“ Edwards said on the Aug. 15 edition of “SportsCenter.“ “They just need a quarterback not to do too much. Just run the offense.

“Kyler Murray [has to realize], you know what? All I got to do is run the offense. I don’t have to run around. Just sit in the pocket, get the ball out of your hand. So, this is going to be kind of fun to watch this competition.”